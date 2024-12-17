December 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

John Carpenter Holiday Horror: Join the Hellraisers Film Club at The Culver Theater

Photo: Official

A Night of Body Horror, Festive Eggnog, Classic Genre Cinema Awaits on Dec. 18 

Fans of classic genre films are invited to join the Hellraisers Film & Social Club on Monday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of body horror, festive drinks, and cinematic celebration at The Culver Theater.

This month’s feature is a “creature feature body horror John Carpenter “egg-nogathon” Christmas,” promising a blend of thrills, chills, and holiday cheer. The event will include a screening of a genre classic on the big screen, alongside a social gathering where attendees can enjoy drinks, discuss the film, and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

The Hellraisers Film & Social Club is a unique fusion of film and community, designed to bring together fans of exceptional cinema in a relaxed and engaging environment.

Tickets are available now. For more information, visit the Hellraiser’s Films and Social Club’s website.

