Celebrate the Holidays at the 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration

Join the Festivities With Live Music, Food, and Community Connection

The 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration is set to take place on Saturday, offering residents of Los Angeles City Council District 11 an opportunity to gather and celebrate the season.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westchester District Office. Attendees can look forward to live music, delicious food, and the chance to connect with neighbors and members of the CD 11 team.

“You’ll also have the chance to meet our CD 11 team as we reflect on 2024 and gear up for an exciting 2025!” organizers said.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by emailing CD11RSVP@LACITY.ORG.