December 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Holey Moley Brings Food, Fun Drinks, Mini-Golf, and Karaoke to the Third Street Promenade

Photo Credit: Stan Lee

Whimsical Cocktails, Comfort Food, and Immersive Putt-Putt Courses In Santa Monica

Holey Moley Golf Club, a new entertainment venue by Australian company Funlab, has opened its doors on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. The 9,748-square-foot, two-story destination combines mini-golf, vibrant food and drinks, and a karaoke lounge in a space filled with pop culture nostalgia and immersive fun.

The venue features three themed mini-golf courses with 27 interactive holes, including Santa Monica-exclusive designs like “Friendless Summer,” inspired by a famous beach TV series, and “Beware the Drop Bears,” a nod to Australian outback adventures. Other highlights include fan favorites like “Tee Rex” and “Par for the Corpse.”

Holey Moley’s menu offers a playful twist on comfort food alongside Instagram-worthy cocktails. Highlights include Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders, Fried Pickles, and Grilled Eloté Corn Ribs. Exclusive to Santa Monica are dishes like Greek-style fries and Zesty Cucumber Spears. The drink menu includes the Rub A Dub in the Tub cocktail, served in a bathtub-shaped glass with a miniature rubber duck, and the Santa Monica-exclusive It’s All in the Hips, featuring tequila, orange liqueur, and watermelon foam.

For guests seeking more entertainment, the venue includes a private karaoke room accommodating up to 15 people, complete with props, state-of-the-art sound, and a song library spanning decades.

“Holey Moley is about creating a fun, inclusive space where people can connect and enjoy a unique social experience,” said Michael Schreiber, CEO of Funlab. “We’re thrilled to bring this experience to the iconic Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.”

The Santa Monica location is Funlab’s first in Southern California and the sixth in the U.S., following venues in San Francisco, Denver, Austin, and Houston. The opening brings 40 jobs to the community, with benefits including health and wellness support, paid leave, and career development opportunities. Funlab is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for employees and guests, including support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Holey Moley Golf Club is located at 1315 Third Street Promenade and is open daily. For more information or to book a visit, go to holeymoley.com.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
