Bar Nine to Close Culver City Flagship After 11 Years of Excellent Espresso and Connection

Espresso Bar Bids Farewell to Culver City, Plans Bright Future with Pure Espresso

After 11 years of serving the community, Bar Nine has announced it will close its flagship location in Culver City. The final day of service will be Sunday, December 15, marking the end of a beloved chapter for the coffee shop that has been a staple in the neighborhood since its inception.

In a heartfelt statement, Bar Nine expressed gratitude to the Culver City community. “Thank you, Culver City, for over a decade of incredible memories, lasting friendships, and countless coffee moments that will always hold a special place in our hearts,” the statement read. “While this was not an easy decision, it allows us to focus on something truly exciting: the continued growth of Bar Nine Pure Espresso—our innovative ready-to-serve espresso product that’s already making waves in cafés, restaurants, and beyond.”

The closure comes as a result of lease negotiations, but Bar Nine assures its loyal customers that this is not a goodbye. The company plans to continue serving its signature offerings from its El Segundo outpost and has teased future projects, including pop-ups and new collaborations centered around its Pure Espresso product.

Bar Nine’s Pure Espresso has gained traction as a versatile, ready-to-serve espresso that is used in a variety of settings, from cafés to restaurants. The company sees this as an opportunity to expand its reach and focus on innovation in the coffee industry.

The coffee bar has announced two final pop-ups this week to say goodbye to Culver City:

December 14th

Start your morning with yoga on the patio (9:30–10:30 AM) hosted by West Side Yogis, followed by a treat with Chialicious x Pure Espresso (10:30 AM). Then, get creative with Bitter Root Pottery (10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) as you craft your own espresso cup and saucer. RSVP links in bio!

December 15th

Enjoy handmade ceramics by Studio Zye, vintage books from The Book Club, and our signature Olive Oil Cakes and Chocolate Chip Cookies from 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Don’t miss our final group photo at 3:00 p.m. to commemorate the journey we’ve shared.

Customers are encouraged to stay connected and updated on Bar Nine’s next steps by signing up at barninepureespresso.com. “This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you soon,” Bar Nine emphasized, signaling that its journey is far from over.