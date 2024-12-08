December 9, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Shot in Robbery Near Blair Hills Park in Culver City Early Saturday Morning

Photo: Facebook

Police Seek Two Suspects Who Fled the Scene After Wounding the Victim.

A man was shot and robbed early Saturday morning near Blair Hills Park, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at approximately 3:41 a.m. in the 5900 block of Wrightcrest Drive. They found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Paramedics treated the man at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further care.

Investigators say the victim was parked in his vehicle when two male suspects approached. The suspects allegedly opened the car doors, demanded the victim’s bag, and shot him in the leg before fleeing with his belongings.

The suspects are believed to have left the area in a black four-door sedan.

  • Suspect 1: Black male, 5’9”–5’10”, approximately 18–25 years old.
  • Suspect 2: Black male, 5’9”–5’10”, approximately 18–25 years old.
  • Suspect Vehicle: Black four-door sedan.
  • Weapon Used: Handgun.
  • Stolen Property: Leather satchel bag.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120, email jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org, or call the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

The investigation remains ongoing.

