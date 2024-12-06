December 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Angel City Chorale Brings Holiday Magic to UCLA’s Royce Hall with “Bling on the Holidays”

Photo: Facebook

Celebrate the Season With Joyful Music, Sing-Alongs, and Festive Surprises

The Angel City Chorale is inviting Los Angeles residents to celebrate the season in style with Bling on the Holidays!, a festive concert at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.

Led by Artistic Director Sue Fink, the 180-voice community choir, known for its appearance as a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, will be accompanied by the Angel City Chorale Orchestra. The program features an array of joyful and uplifting songs with dazzling arrangements designed to capture the spirit of the season.

The event promises more than just music. Guests are encouraged to arrive decked out in their favorite holiday attire, whether it’s a classic holiday outfit or a quirky ugly sweater. The concert will include red-carpet photo opportunities, carol sing-alongs, and surprise moments throughout. The Angel City Youth Chorale will also perform, showcasing the talents of the city’s young singers.

For those unable to attend in person, the Sunday performance will be live-streamed, offering an opportunity to experience the holiday magic from home.

Tickets and additional details can be found at angelcitychorale.org. As the chorale’s motto goes, “It’s not the holidays ‘til the Angels sing!”

in News
