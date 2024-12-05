December 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Safely Dispose of Hazardous Waste and E-Waste in Culver City on Dec. 7

Free Drive-Through Event Will Ease Getting Rid of Troublesome Items 

Culver City residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic items at a free county-sponsored roundup event on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. The drive-through event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Wende Museum, located at 10808 Culver Blvd. in Culver City. Attendees should enter the parking lot from Elenda Street.

Accepted items include common household hazardous materials and e-waste such as:

  • Paints, cleaners, and other chemicals.
  • Batteries and fluorescent light bulbs.
  • Electronic devices such as computers, phones, and TVs.

The event does not accept explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, tires, large appliances, or business-related waste. Each vehicle is limited to 5 gallons or 125 pounds of materials.

To participate, residents are asked to:

  1. Leave products in their original containers or place them in a sturdy cardboard box.
  2. Keep items separate and store them in the trunk or truck bed.
  3. Drive to the site and remain in their vehicle while items are unloaded by event staff.

The event is hosted by Los Angeles County in partnership with the Department of Public Works, the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County, and the City of Culver City’s Public Works Department Environmental Programs and Operations Division.

For more details on what items could be hazardous to dispose of check out the Culver City Hazardous Waste List.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Briarcliff Entertainment
Entertainment, Film, News

Werewolves: Steven C. Miller’s Thrilling New Film in Theatres December 6

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Watch Interviews with Star Frank Grillo and Director Steven C. Miller   What if a supermoon could unleash humanity’s darkest instincts?...

Photo Credit: LA Animal Services
News

Audit Launched Into LA Animal Services Amid Rising Euthanasia Rates and Shelter Concerns

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Controller Kenneth Mejia Seeks To Assess Care, Adoption Efforts, Funding Challenges Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced a performance...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant New York Bagel Co. Announces Last Day of Service

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Dr. Dave, One of Their Most Devoted Customers, Speaks of the Community’s Loss Patra Cichowski, co-owner and wife of Ted...
News, Video

(Video) Safely Home Again Finds Care For Those Returning From Hospitals or Rehabilitation

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Go To SafelyHomeAgain.com For More Information Go To https://t.co/rOkPzU4q2h For More Information pic.twitter.com/7Dd31h6xTm — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 5, 2024

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Caroline Schiff Brings Exclusive Playful Pop-Up to Santa Monica

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

James Beard Finalist Offers a Preview of Her Upcoming Diner Concept Chef and James Beard finalist Caroline Schiff is bringing...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in a Delectable Chocolate and Coffee Pairing at Cardinale du Vin on Dec. 7

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Experience Expertly Crafted Chocolates From Jcoco Paired With Coffee Cardinale du Vin, the beautiful café and wine bar in Pico-Robertson,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

Photo: CDPH
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Raw Farm Sales Suspended, All Products Recalled, LA Public Health Issues Warning

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Multiple Detections of Bird Flu at Facility Cause Statewide Recall of All Products The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out The Freshly-Revamped Santa Monica Hotel

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

More Info at SantaMonicaHotel.com More Info at https://t.co/aKLdIqgkwR pic.twitter.com/JO7B3rFEGy — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 4, 2024

Photo: Instagram
News

Woman’s Racist Rant on LAX Shuttle Targets Family Traveling for Thanksgiving

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

Video Captures a Woman Making Offensive Comments and Gestures A disturbing video captured a woman hurling racist remarks and making...

Photo: Facebook
News

Nathan Hochman Sworn In as L.A. County District Attorney By Arnold Schwarzenegger

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

Former Prosecutor Promises Focus On Public Safety and Reform Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, and Assistant U.S. Attorney General...

Photo: Official
News

Hollywood Community Housing and St. Joseph Center Named 2024 Neighborhood Builders

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

$400K Goes to Two Los Angeles Nonprofits, St. John’s Distributes Holiday Turkeys Bank of America has announced Hollywood Community Housing...

Photo Credit: Culver City Downtown Business Association
News

Downtown Culver City to Host 2024 Amazing Holiday Tree Lighting ‘Sled-tacular’

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

50 Tons of Snow, Live Performances, and a Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony Culver City is almost ready for the 2024...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Dave Beran to Debut Seline, a Fine Dining Experience in Santa Monica

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

Sister Restaurant to Pasjoli Offers Tasting Menu Inspired by Southern California Chef Dave Beran, known for his acclaimed Santa Monica...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Offers Winter Basketball Clinics and Youth League Starting In December

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

New Programs Offer Skill-Building, Teamwork, Fun for Young Athletes Culver City’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services (PRCS) Department has announced...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR