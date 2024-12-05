Safely Dispose of Hazardous Waste and E-Waste in Culver City on Dec. 7

Free Drive-Through Event Will Ease Getting Rid of Troublesome Items

Culver City residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic items at a free county-sponsored roundup event on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. The drive-through event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Wende Museum, located at 10808 Culver Blvd. in Culver City. Attendees should enter the parking lot from Elenda Street.

Accepted items include common household hazardous materials and e-waste such as:

Paints, cleaners, and other chemicals.

Batteries and fluorescent light bulbs.

Electronic devices such as computers, phones, and TVs.

The event does not accept explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, tires, large appliances, or business-related waste. Each vehicle is limited to 5 gallons or 125 pounds of materials.

To participate, residents are asked to:

Leave products in their original containers or place them in a sturdy cardboard box. Keep items separate and store them in the trunk or truck bed. Drive to the site and remain in their vehicle while items are unloaded by event staff.

The event is hosted by Los Angeles County in partnership with the Department of Public Works, the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County, and the City of Culver City’s Public Works Department Environmental Programs and Operations Division.

For more details on what items could be hazardous to dispose of check out the Culver City Hazardous Waste List.