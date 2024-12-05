Chef Caroline Schiff Brings Exclusive Playful Pop-Up to Santa Monica

James Beard Finalist Offers a Preview of Her Upcoming Diner Concept

Chef and James Beard finalist Caroline Schiff is bringing a delicious taste of her upcoming diner concept to Santa Monica for one weekend only, from December 6 to 8, at Siete within the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

Schiff, formerly the executive pastry chef at Brooklyn’s acclaimed Gage & Tollner and recognized as one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs, will offer a limited-time preview featuring innovative takes on classic diner dishes alongside her signature desserts.



The pop-up kicks off with two exclusive dinner seatings on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7. The three-course prix-fixe menu is priced at $100 per person and includes a welcome cocktail. Menu highlights feature Spinach Artichoke Fritters and a dramatic Black Forest Cake Bombe Flambée for dessert.



On Sunday, December 8, Schiff will host a one-day-only brunch with a two-course prix-fixe menu priced at $85 per person. Guests can choose from indulgent dishes like Challah Amaretto French Toast with whipped cream and roasted plum jam or Onion Bialy Toad in a Hole served with Herby salad. The meal includes free-flowing mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Reservations for the brunch experience and dinner seatings can be made through OpenTable.

This exclusive pop-up offers Los Angeles diners a rare preview of Schiff’s forthcoming diner concept, combining nostalgic comfort food with her signature creative flair.