Hollywood Community Housing and St. Joseph Center Named 2024 Neighborhood Builders

$400K Goes to Two Los Angeles Nonprofits, St. John’s Distributes Holiday Turkeys

Bank of America has announced Hollywood Community Housing Corporation and St. Joseph Center as its 2024 Neighborhood Builders in Los Angeles, recognizing their impactful work in addressing critical community needs. As part of the program, each nonprofit will receive $200,000 in flexible grant funding over two years, leadership training for their executive teams, and access to a national network of peer organizations.

The Neighborhood Builders program, now in its 20th year, is one of the nation’s largest philanthropic efforts focused on nonprofit leadership development. Since its inception in 2004, the program has invested more than $11 million in 56 Los Angeles nonprofits, contributing to solutions for local challenges and promoting economic advancement.

“This year we celebrate two decades of empowering Los Angeles nonprofits that are transforming communities and improving lives,” said Raul A. Anaya, president of Bank of America Los Angeles. “Hollywood Community Housing Corporation and St. Joseph Center exemplify the kind of impactful, sustainable work we aim to support through Neighborhood Builders.”

St. Joseph Center President and CEO, Dr. Ryan J. Smith speaks at the annual BofA Neighborhood Builders community celebration

Hollywood Community Housing Corporation develops affordable rental housing for low-income families, seniors, individuals with special needs, and formerly homeless residents. The organization plans to use its grant to expand its Resident Services Department, offering resources like job skills training, food assistance, and specialized programs for residents living with HIV/AIDS.

“The board and staff of Hollywood Community Housing are honored to receive the Neighborhood Builders Award,” said Sarah Letts, executive director. “The leadership training will equip us with new strategies to strengthen our impact and further our mission to address the housing crisis across Los Angeles County.”

Volunteers help St. Joesph Center distribute more than 1,600 Thanksgiving meals to community members in need

St. Joseph Center has been providing essential services for nearly 40 years, including housing placement, mental health care, job training, and food assistance. Last year, the organization helped over 2,400 individuals secure housing, provided more than 50,000 hours of mental health services, and served over 46,000 meals. The grant will support the expansion of job training and food assistance programs. After the ceremony, St. Joseph Center distributed over 1,600 meals to families in need for Thanksgiving.

“This award empowers us to deepen our commitment to those we serve,” said Dr. Ryan J. Smith, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center. “With this support, we can drive sustainable change, helping families and individuals in Los Angeles achieve secure, self-sufficient futures.”