California Ban New Sales of Raw Milk Farm’s Products After Second Sample Tests Positive

Officials Urge Residents To Avoid Raw Milk Products After Second Positive H5N1 Test Result

California agricultural officials have forbidden new sales of Raw Milk Farm’s products, according to the Los Angeles Times. California Department of Public Health (CDPH) warned residents to avoid consuming cream-top, whole raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC in Fresno County after detecting bird flu in another retail sample. The products currently on the shelves can be sold, but the company is not allowed to ship or sell new products.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that Raw Farm voluntarily recalled its affected milk, identified by lot code 20241119 and a “Best By” date of December 7, 2024. Consumers are urged to return any remaining product to the store where it was purchased.

No human cases of bird flu have been linked to the recalled product. However, CDPH cautioned that the ongoing investigation into the connection between bird flu in dairy cows and poultry and sporadic human cases highlights the risks of consuming raw milk products.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) visited Raw Farm’s milk processing facility on November 27 to collect additional samples from bulk tank milk and bottled products. Results from this round of testing are pending.

Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory conducted testing as part of a consumer protection initiative and identified bird flu in the second retail sample of raw milk. CDPH reiterated that pasteurized milk remains safe to drink and encouraged Californians to prioritize pasteurized products for the public’s safety.

The brand Raw Milk Farms has made no direct mention of the latest recall on their social media, the company’s president Aaron McAfee only said the company was working with state regulators to “maintain compliance” and that “there will be shortages.” The Instagram post was hashtagged with the MAHA tag, which is an alternate MAGA acronym for “Make America Healthy Again” that has recently been popularized by Robert Kennedy Jr.

The former presidential candidate and Donald Trump’s current pick as Health and Human Services Secretary. Kennedy is infamous for his anti-vaccine views, his devotion to beef tallow and suspicion of seed oils, and his opposition to using fluoride in the water to prevent dental issues.

The first post about the original recall denied that any bird flu had been found in the milk lot despite the test results from the CDPH, however, Aaron McCaffee confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that a test on Wednesday, November

Los Angeles County Public Health has also reported that the list of retail outlets that sold the original lot of raw milk potentially tainted with the bird flu virus was sold at additional stores in Los Angeles County. The entire list to date is as follows:

Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040

Bristol Farms, 7880 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046

Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067

Erewhon Market

475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302

4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Lassen’s Natural Foods

1631 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026

2080 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

710 S. La Brea AVE., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Lazy Acres

1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Mothers Market & Kitchen

6677 W. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

2475 Cherry Ave., Signal Hill, CA 90755

Sprouts Farmers Market

1302 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019

1751 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024

8985 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90034

915 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

2245 Yosemite Dr., Eagle Rock, 90041

7925 Atlantic Ave., Cudahy CA, 90201

5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City CA, 90230

12060 Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242

14411 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260

1515 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

4230 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance CA, 90505

15801 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90603

11522 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650

11900 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703

Sprouts Farmers Market

4253 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood, CA 90713

820 N. Western Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732

4600 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90804

920 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

400 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016

39 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107

6607 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, CA 91307

10821 N. Zelzah Ave., Granada Hills, CA 91344

24285 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355

21821 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

1011 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504

11315 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

835 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711

655 S Grand Ave., Glendora, CA 91740

1375 Foothill Blvd., La Verne, CA 91750

239 S. Diamond Bar Blvd., Diamond Bar, CA 91765

2630 E. Workman Ave., West Covina, CA 91791

150 E Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801

Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808

Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA 91773

The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th St. W, Lancaster, CA 93534