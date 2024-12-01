California Ban New Sales of Raw Milk Farm’s Products After Second Sample Tests Positive

Officials Urge Residents To Avoid Raw Milk Products After Second Positive H5N1 Test Result
California agricultural officials have forbidden new sales of Raw Milk Farm’s products, according to the Los Angeles Times. California Department of Public Health (CDPH) warned residents to avoid consuming cream-top, whole raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC in Fresno County after detecting bird flu in another retail sample. The products currently on the shelves can be sold, but the company is not allowed to ship or sell new products.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that Raw Farm voluntarily recalled its affected milk, identified by lot code 20241119 and a “Best By” date of December 7, 2024. Consumers are urged to return any remaining product to the store where it was purchased.
No human cases of bird flu have been linked to the recalled product. However, CDPH cautioned that the ongoing investigation into the connection between bird flu in dairy cows and poultry and sporadic human cases highlights the risks of consuming raw milk products.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) visited Raw Farm’s milk processing facility on November 27 to collect additional samples from bulk tank milk and bottled products. Results from this round of testing are pending.
Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory conducted testing as part of a consumer protection initiative and identified bird flu in the second retail sample of raw milk. CDPH reiterated that pasteurized milk remains safe to drink and encouraged Californians to prioritize pasteurized products for the public’s safety.
The brand Raw Milk Farms has made no direct mention of the latest recall on their social media, the company’s president Aaron McAfee only said the company was working with state regulators to “maintain compliance” and that “there will be shortages.” The Instagram post was hashtagged with the MAHA tag, which is an alternate MAGA acronym for “Make America Healthy Again” that has recently been popularized by Robert Kennedy Jr.
The former presidential candidate and Donald Trump’s current pick as Health and Human Services Secretary. Kennedy is infamous for his anti-vaccine views, his devotion to beef tallow and suspicion of seed oils, and his opposition to using fluoride in the water to prevent dental issues.
The first post about the original recall denied that any bird flu had been found in the milk lot despite the test results from the CDPH, however, Aaron McCaffee confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that a test on Wednesday, November
Los Angeles County Public Health has also reported that the list of retail outlets that sold the original lot of raw milk potentially tainted with the bird flu virus was sold at additional stores in Los Angeles County. The entire list to date is as follows:
Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040
Bristol Farms, 7880 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046
Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067
Erewhon Market
- 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101
- 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302
- 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029
- 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lassen’s Natural Foods
- 1631 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
- 2080 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027
- 710 S. La Brea AVE., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lazy Acres
- 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027
- 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Mothers Market & Kitchen
- 6677 W. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038
- 2475 Cherry Ave., Signal Hill, CA 90755
Sprouts Farmers Market
- 1302 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019
- 1751 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024
- 8985 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90034
- 915 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038
- 2245 Yosemite Dr., Eagle Rock, 90041
- 7925 Atlantic Ave., Cudahy CA, 90201
- 5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City CA, 90230
- 12060 Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242
- 14411 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260
- 1515 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278
- 4230 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance CA, 90505
- 15801 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90603
- 11522 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650
- 11900 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703
Sprouts Farmers Market
- 4253 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood, CA 90713
- 820 N. Western Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732
- 4600 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90804
- 920 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
- 400 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016
- 39 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
- 6607 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, CA 91307
- 10821 N. Zelzah Ave., Granada Hills, CA 91344
- 24285 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355
- 21821 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
- 1011 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504
- 11315 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604
- 835 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711
- 655 S Grand Ave., Glendora, CA 91740
- 1375 Foothill Blvd., La Verne, CA 91750
- 239 S. Diamond Bar Blvd., Diamond Bar, CA 91765
- 2630 E. Workman Ave., West Covina, CA 91791
- 150 E Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801
Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808
Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA 91773
The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th St. W, Lancaster, CA 93534