December 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California Ban New Sales of Raw Milk Farm’s Products After Second Sample Tests Positive

Photo: CDPH

Officials Urge Residents To Avoid Raw Milk Products After Second Positive H5N1 Test Result

California agricultural officials have forbidden new sales of Raw Milk Farm’s products, according to the Los Angeles Times. California Department of Public Health (CDPH) warned residents to avoid consuming cream-top, whole raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC in Fresno County after detecting bird flu in another retail sample. The products currently on the shelves can be sold, but the company is not allowed to ship or sell new products. 

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that Raw Farm voluntarily recalled its affected milk, identified by lot code 20241119 and a “Best By” date of December 7, 2024. Consumers are urged to return any remaining product to the store where it was purchased.

No human cases of bird flu have been linked to the recalled product. However, CDPH cautioned that the ongoing investigation into the connection between bird flu in dairy cows and poultry and sporadic human cases highlights the risks of consuming raw milk products.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) visited Raw Farm’s milk processing facility on November 27 to collect additional samples from bulk tank milk and bottled products. Results from this round of testing are pending.

Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory conducted testing as part of a consumer protection initiative and identified bird flu in the second retail sample of raw milk. CDPH reiterated that pasteurized milk remains safe to drink and encouraged Californians to prioritize pasteurized products for the public’s safety.

The brand Raw Milk Farms has made no direct mention of the latest recall on their social media, the company’s president Aaron McAfee only said the company was working with state regulators to “maintain compliance” and that “there will be shortages.” The Instagram post was hashtagged with the MAHA tag, which is an alternate MAGA acronym for “Make America Healthy Again” that has recently been popularized by Robert Kennedy Jr. 

The former presidential candidate and Donald Trump’s current pick as Health and Human Services Secretary. Kennedy is infamous for his anti-vaccine views, his devotion to beef tallow and suspicion of seed oils, and his opposition to using fluoride in the water to prevent dental issues. 

The first post about the original recall denied that any bird flu had been found in the milk lot despite the test results from the CDPH, however, Aaron McCaffee confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that a test on Wednesday, November 

Los Angeles County Public Health has also reported that the list of retail outlets that sold the original lot of raw milk potentially tainted with the bird flu virus was sold at additional stores in Los Angeles County. The entire list to date is as follows:

Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040

Bristol Farms, 7880 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046

Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067

Erewhon Market

  • 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101
  • 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302
  • 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029
  • 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Lassen’s Natural Foods

  • 1631 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
  • 2080 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027
  • 710 S. La Brea AVE., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Lazy Acres

  • 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027
  • 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Mothers Market & Kitchen

  • 6677 W. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038
  • 2475 Cherry Ave., Signal Hill, CA 90755

Sprouts Farmers Market

  • 1302 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019
  • 1751 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024
  • 8985 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90034
  • 915 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038
  • 2245 Yosemite Dr., Eagle Rock, 90041
  • 7925 Atlantic Ave., Cudahy CA, 90201
  • 5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City CA, 90230
  • 12060 Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242
  • 14411 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260
  • 1515 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278
  • 4230 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance CA, 90505
  • 15801 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90603
  • 11522 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650
  • 11900 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703

Sprouts Farmers Market

  • 4253 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood, CA 90713
  • 820 N. Western Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732
  • 4600 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90804
  • 920 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
  • 400 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016
  • 39 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
  • 6607 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, CA 91307
  • 10821 N. Zelzah Ave., Granada Hills, CA 91344
  • 24285 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355
  • 21821 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
  • 1011 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504
  • 11315 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604
  • 835 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711
  • 655 S Grand Ave., Glendora, CA 91740
  • 1375 Foothill Blvd., La Verne, CA 91750
  • 239 S. Diamond Bar Blvd., Diamond Bar, CA 91765
  • 2630 E. Workman Ave., West Covina, CA 91791
  • 150 E Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801

Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808

Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA 91773

The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th St. W, Lancaster, CA 93534

in Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Motorcyclist Dies in Collision at Busy Culver City Intersection

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash at Washington and Higuera A motorcyclist died Friday evening following a collision with a vehicle near...

Photo: IMDB
News

Marilyn Manson Drops Defamation Suit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Agrees to Pay Her Legal Fees

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

Shock Rocker Abandons His Legal Battle After a Judge Dismissed Key Claims Rocker Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Kino Lorber’s Restored Version of Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice Premieres at Music Hall

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

Late Director’s Final Masterpiece Returns to the Big Screen This Friday A restored version of Andrei Tarkovsky’s final masterpiece, The...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver Killed After Dangerous Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Gunfire in West Adams

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

Shootout Left Nearby Apartment Riddled with 30 Bulletholes 37-year-old Aundre Jones, the driver of a white Maserati, who led LAPD...

Photo: LA Public Health Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Recalled Raw Milk Potentially Contaminated with H5N1 Sold in Los Angeles Stores

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

LA Public Health Issues Recall Warning for Specific Stores on the Westside Health officials are urging Los Angeles County residents...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD Partners With Federal Agencies to Provide Cyber Safety Training for Children

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

New Program Aims To Protect Students and Families From Online Exploitation The United States Attorney’s Office has joined forces with...

Photo: Official
News

Experience the Magic: Century City’s Holiday Village Brings Snowfall and Live Performances

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Daily Snowfalls, Live Shows, and Blitzen’s Bar Open Now Until December 26 The Holiday Village is inviting visitors to experience...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

LAPD Chase Ends in West Adams with Gunfire, Two Injured During Gun Battle

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Domestic Violence Suspect Armed With Two Handguns Apprehended A high-speed police chase involving a domestic violence suspect ended in the...
News

Man Fleeing Police Chase Hides in Ross Store After Driving Wrong Way on 405

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Suspect Abandons Stolen Truck in West LA After a High-Speed Pursuit The LAPD is searching for a man accused of...

Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Bird Flu Level Rises in LA Wastewater, Found in Wild Bird, and Raw Milk Products

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Public Health Departments Investigate Avian Flu in Los Angeles and California H5N1, the avian influenza, has come into focus again...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Search for Missing Woman Hannah Kobayashi in LA Continues Amid Family Tragedy

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Family Pleads for Public Vigilance After Father of Missing Woman Takes His Own Life The mysterious disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi,...
News

Brazen Armed Robbery Targets Two People Outside a Boutique on Rodeo Drive

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Designer Bags, Cash, and Phones Stolen; Victims Threatened with Gun  Four masked robbers committed a brazen daylight robbery on Rodeo...

Photo: LAX
News

LAX Prepares for 2.5 Million Thanksgiving Travelers and Worker Wage Rally

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Increased Traffic, Parking Advisories, Demonstration May Impact Travel  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) expects up to 2.5 million travelers during...

Photo: MOVE Culver City
News

Metro Moves to Revoke $435K Grant Over Culver City Bike Lane Removal

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

City Faces Financial Penalties After Altering a Metro-Funded Project A change in plans in Culver City may have financial repercussions...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR