Recalled Raw Milk Potentially Contaminated with H5N1 Sold in Los Angeles Stores

Photo: LA Public Health Facebook

LA Public Health Issues Recall Warning for Specific Stores on the Westside

Health officials are urging Los Angeles County residents to avoid consuming raw milk from a recently recalled batch after a sample tested positive for the H5 bird flu virus. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health sent out a bulletin today following a voluntary recall issued by Raw Farm, LLC.

The recall affects cream-top, whole raw milk with lot code 20241109 and a “Best By” date of Nov. 27, 2024. Consumers are advised to return any remaining product to the retailer for a refund.

The contaminated raw milk was sold at multiple retailers across Los Angeles County, including these locations:

  • Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067
  • Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302
  • Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029
  • Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues.

Although no illnesses linked to the recalled milk have been reported in Los Angeles County, officials recommend avoiding the product as a precaution. The California Department of Public Health is coordinating with retailers to remove the affected milk from shelves, and county health inspectors are visiting stores to ensure compliance.

Despite a movement that insists non-pasteurized milk products are healthier, raw milk is unpasteurized and can carry harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, including pathogens like listeria, salmonella, and E. coli. These contaminants can pose serious health risks and cause pregnancy loss and hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure, strokes, death, blood infection, and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Pasteurization, which heats milk to kill harmful germs, does not diminish its nutritional value and significantly reduces health risks.

Bird flu infection in humans can occur through consumption, inhalation, or contact with contaminated products. LA Public Health warns residents to refrain from feeding raw milk to pets. 

Consumers who have purchased the recalled raw milk and experience symptoms such as eye redness, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing should contact a healthcare provider immediately. For more information on H5 bird flu and raw milk safety, residents can visit the Public Health Department’s website or call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additional Resources

