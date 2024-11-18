Lodge Bread To Open New Beverly Hills Location on November 22

Popular Bakery Will Offer Its Signature Sourdoughs and Pastries

Lodge Bread, a highly regarded West Los Angeles bakery and café, will open its new location at 295 S. Robertson Blvd. in Beverly Hills on November 22. The move marks a new chapter for the bakery, which has spent nearly five years on the Pico-Robertson border.

Known for its handcrafted whole-grain sourdoughs, pastries, and warm, community-driven atmosphere, Lodge Bread will bring its classic menu to the new space. Fan favorites like the house-made shakshuka, giant cinnamon rolls, and a delightful variety of sandwiches, salads, and pastries will be featured at the expanded location.

Founded in 2015 by Or Amsalam, a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist, Lodge Bread has grown from a backyard bakery into a celebrated culinary destination. The café emphasizes naturally leavened bread, Middle Eastern flavors, and a commitment to using ingredients sourced from local farmers and millers. With its Beverly Hills expansion, Lodge Bread will now serve three communities across Los Angeles, joining locations in Culver City and Woodland Hills.

“We’re so grateful for our time on Pico-Robertson, and it’s exciting to bring Lodge Bread to Beverly Hills,” Amsalam said. “Our new location will continue to celebrate what makes Lodge special: a sense of community, quality whole foods, and a warm environment where everyone feels welcome.”