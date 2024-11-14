Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school enrolling 475 students annually. Nationally recognized as a balanced, progressive educational leader, The Willows’ strong academic program incorporates experiential learning and thematic instruction into cutting-edge curriculum and integrates technology and the arts into the classroom. Follow us @thewillowscommschool for more updates.
The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong
(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events
Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info
Thanksgiving Feasts and Pies and Other Fall Delights: Pre-Order Now at LA’s Top Spots
Gourmet Turkeys Sides, Holiday Pies, New Fall Cocktails For November on the Westside The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills has...
Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found in Texas, Family Disputes LAPD’s Closure of the Case
Family Questions Authenticity of Inflammatory Social Media Posts The events in the case of Chanel Maya Banks, the Playa Vista-based...
LA’s Food Access Farmers Markets Face Possible Closures, Call for Community Support
Nonprofit Seeks Monthly Donors To Continue to Offer Fresh Produce to the Underserved Food Access LA, the nonprofit organization behind...
SANTA MONICA HOTELS OFFER EXTRA BEDROOM PROGRAM FOR LOCALS WELCOMING VISITORS
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (November 11, 2024) – Santa Monica Travel & Tourism announces the return of the popular “I Wish...
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...
Family Searches for Missing Actress Chanel Maya Banks; Asks For Public’s Help in West LA
Relatives Search for Chanel Maya Banks, Last Heard From on October 30 The family of an actress based on the...
Court Halts Order for Expedited Veteran Housing in West LA, Citing VA’s Budget Constraints
Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Criticizes the VA on Veterans Day The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily paused an...
Armed Robbery in Culver City: Suspects Flee with $12,000 Rolex in Early Morning Incident
Two Suspects Targeted Man in Parking Lot, Brandishing Firearms, Demanding Valuables Culver City police are investigating an early morning armed...
Metro’s New Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Aims to Speed Up Commutes for LA Riders
Pilot Program Begins With 60-Day Warning Period to Clear Bus Lanes The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), in...
Legendary Actor Tony Todd, Known for Iconic Horror Roles, Dies at the Age of 69
Star of Candyman and Final Destination Remembered by Fans and Peers Iconic actor and Marina del Rey resident Tony Todd...
LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on November 8 that a middle school teacher, Colleen Jo Matarico, is...
Suspect Arrested, Another at Large After Culver City Vehicle Burglary
Police Ask Public for Assistance to Aid the Investigation Early morning on November 7, Culver City Police responded to reports...
Beverly Hills High Limits Student Gatherings After Pro-Trump Rally Disrupts Campus
Principal Cites Safety Concerns Following Post-Election Demonstration Beverly Hills High School has put limits on student gatherings after a pro-Trump...
LAX Runway Closures in November May Lead to Increased Aircraft Noise for Nearby Residents
November 10, 2024 Staff Report
Temporary Runway Shutdowns for Maintenance and Upgrades May Alter Flight Paths Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has announced temporary runway...
