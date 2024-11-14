LA’s Food Access Farmers Markets Face Possible Closures, Call for Community Support

Nonprofit Seeks Monthly Donors To Continue to Offer Fresh Produce to the Underserved

Food Access LA, the nonprofit organization behind a network of farmers markets in Los Angeles, announced this week that several of its locations may face closure without immediate financial support. The organization, known for providing fresh, local produce to underserved neighborhoods for over 30 years, is urging community members to join its Monthly Donor program to help sustain the markets on its donation page as part of its Fall Donation Drive.

The nonprofit organization runs the farmers’ markets in Hollywood, Compton College, Echo Park, Watts-Willowbrook, Crenshaw, Central Avenue, Atwater Village, and LA River Farmers’ Markets. The farmers’ markets in Brentwood, Westwood, and Santa Monica are not run by Food Access, but it’s likely that if a restaurant that you like is located in one of those areas, they likely shop for fresh produce and goods at those markets for their restaurants.

The organization says it needs at least 300 individuals to commit to a $40 monthly donation. These contributions would help cover essential operational costs and allow Food Access LA to continue its mission of food justice and accessibility across the city.

“We know times are tough, and we don’t take this request lightly,” the organization stated, emphasizing that every dollar will go toward supporting local farmers, ensuring fresh produce for communities in need, and promoting sustainable, equitable food access.

Community members who become monthly donors would be instrumental in keeping these vital markets open, Food Access LA added, helping to safeguard a crucial resource for both farmers and families who rely on the fresh offerings each week.

Food Access LA’s plea for support comes amid rising costs and a challenging economic climate for nonprofit organizations. Donations, they note, would not only preserve market operations but also contribute to the broader goals of community connection and food equity. The good news is that as of this writing, they have reached 72% of their goal, but they still need help.