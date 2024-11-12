Legendary Actor Tony Todd, Known for Iconic Horror Roles, Dies at the Age of 69

Star of Candyman and Final Destination Remembered by Fans and Peers

Iconic actor and Marina del Rey resident Tony Todd passed away on Wednesday, November 8. His wife Fatima confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter. While he was best known for his roles in the horror genre, where he has not one but two popular franchise roles in the role of Candyman, the titular character of Bernard Rose’s film, and William Bludworth, one of the most chilling characters in the original Final Destination, he also made his mark in films like Platoon, The Rock, The Crow, and television shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and over 200 roles during his career. He was a beloved member of the entertainment industry.

He died after a long illness. Todd was 69 years old. He

Actress Virginia Madsen said, via an Instagram post, “My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.”

Director Bernard Rose said, via a social media post, “There have been 1000s of zombies, 100s of Draculas, dozens of Frankenstein’s monsters, 10 Jason Vorhees, 9 Michael Myers, 7 Leatherfaces, 2 Freddy Kreugers and one CANDYMAN…Tony Todd (1953-2924) is immortal On your way, brother…”

New Line Cinema’s Twitter account posted, “The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony, -Your Final Destination Family,”

Todd’s manager Jeffrey Goldberg, said in a statement to the New York Post, “I regretfully can confirm that my dear friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd has passed away. What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day.”