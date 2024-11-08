8 Things to Do in Big Bear Lake: A Local’s Guide to Adventure and Relaxation

Nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear Lake is a true gem for nature lovers, families, and adventurers alike. Known for its crystal-clear lake, scenic hiking trails, and cozy village charm, Big Bear Lake has something for everyone. If you’re planning a visit, here are eight must-do activities to make the most of your time in this mountain paradise.

1. Enjoy Boating and Watersports at Holloway’s Marina

One of the best ways to experience Big Bear Lake is to get out on the water. Head over to Holloway’s Marina for big bear boat rentals, fishing tours, jet skis, and kayaks. There’s no better way to soak up the sun than cruising across the lake with friends or family, and if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try parasailing. For those interested in fishing, Holloway’s offers guided tours to help you catch some of the lake’s most popular fish, including trout and bass.

Insider Tip: Holloway’s Marina is busiest on weekends, so reserve your rentals in advance to secure your spot.

2. Explore the Quaint Big Bear Village

Big Bear Village is the cozy, charming heart of the town. With a blend of boutique shops, local eateries, and specialty stores, it’s the perfect place for a leisurely stroll or some shopping. You’ll find unique souvenirs, handmade crafts, and some delicious dining options. Grab a cup of coffee at a local café or enjoy a craft beer from one of the village’s breweries. With its mountain-town atmosphere, the village is a delightful spot to relax and unwind after a day on the lake or the trails.

Can’t-Miss: Be sure to visit the Village Sweet Shoppe for an impressive selection of sweets and treats.

3. Hike to Stunning Views on the Castle Rock Trail

For those who enjoy hiking, Castle Rock Trail is a Big Bear favorite. This moderately challenging 2.4-mile round-trip trail leads you through beautiful forests, rock formations, and offers breathtaking views of Big Bear Lake from the top. The trail is particularly popular at sunrise and sunset, with the light adding a warm, golden glow to the landscape. The climb to the top can be a bit steep, but the panoramic views are well worth the effort. Be sure to bring water, as the trail can be strenuous for some.

Hiking Tip: Wear sturdy shoes, as parts of the trail are rocky and can be slippery.

4. Skiing and Snowboarding at Big Bear Mountain Resort

When winter blankets the mountains in snow, Big Bear Lake transforms into a winter wonderland, with Snow Summit and Bear Mountain drawing skiers and snowboarders from all over. Big Bear Mountain Resort has options for all skill levels, from beginners hitting the bunny slopes to experts navigating black diamonds. If you’re visiting during the warmer months, the resort still offers plenty to do with scenic chairlift rides, hiking trails, and mountain biking.

Pro Tip for Winter Sports: Save time by purchasing lift tickets and reserving rental gear online in advance.

5. Fishing Adventures for All Skill Levels

Big Bear Lake is a top spot for anglers, especially those looking to reel in rainbow trout, bass, and bluegill. Fishing from the shore is a popular option, but for the best experience, book a guided fishing tour through Holloway’s Marina. The guides know the lake well and can take you to the best fishing spots for a successful day. Spring and fall are peak seasons for fishing, thanks to the cooler water temperatures, which fish prefer.

Insider Tip: Make sure you have a valid California fishing license before casting your line, as it’s required for anyone over 16.

6. Meet Wildlife at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo

If you’re traveling with family or simply love animals, don’t miss the Big Bear Alpine Zoo. This unique zoo is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured or orphaned wildlife native to the region. Unlike traditional zoos, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo focuses on conservation, so each visit supports the care of animals like black bears, wolves, and eagles. Some of these animals can’t be released back into the wild, so they remain at the zoo as permanent residents, giving visitors a chance to learn about them up close.

Must-See Exhibit: Check out the grizzly bear habitat for an exciting view of these magnificent creatures.

7. Take a Scenic Helicopter Tour

For a truly unique perspective of Big Bear, take to the skies with a scenic helicopter tour. Heli-Tours offers an unforgettable bird’s-eye view of Big Bear Lake, the surrounding forests, and the San Bernardino Mountains. Tours typically range from 10 to 30 minutes, with options to customize your flight path for specific sights. This is a thrilling way to appreciate the scale and beauty of Big Bear’s landscapes and is perfect for those seeking a memorable adventure.

Picture-Perfect Moment: Try a sunset tour for the best lighting and the most stunning views.

8. Relax at Boulder Bay Park

After all the adventures, head to Boulder Bay Park for a peaceful retreat. Located on the western side of Big Bear Lake, Boulder Bay Park is an ideal spot for a relaxing picnic, fishing, or simply enjoying the lakeside views. The park is known for its striking boulder formations, serene waters, and picture-perfect scenery. There are plenty of picnic tables, benches, and grassy areas where you can unwind and enjoy the fresh mountain air.

Local Tip: Bring a kayak or rent one nearby to explore the bay’s calm waters and unique rock formations.

Why Big Bear Lake Should Be on Your Travel List

Big Bear Lake has so much to offer all year round. In winter, it’s a haven for skiing, snowboarding, and cozying up by the fire, while the warmer months bring endless opportunities for boating, fishing, and hiking. The village vibe and friendly locals make it feel like a home away from home, and the scenic landscapes offer a perfect backdrop for making memories.

Big Bear Lake combines adventure and relaxation in a way that few places can. From the thrill of watersports and skiing to the tranquility of Boulder Bay, this mountain paradise is waiting to welcome you. Start planning your perfect trip today.