Governor Newsom Convenes Special Session to Protect California Rights Against Future Federal Policies

Special Session Called To Defend Civil Rights, Reproductive Freedom, Climate Initiatives

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a special session of the California Legislature aimed at strengthening legal protections for civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate initiatives, and immigrant families, in response to policies anticipated from the incoming Trump administration. The session is set to begin on December 2 when the Legislature convenes.

In a proclamation issued today, Newsom outlined the urgency of defending California’s values against federal policies that may jeopardize individual rights, including women’s rights and LGBTQ+ protections. This special session, he noted, will allow for swift legislative action to support California’s legal infrastructure in countering actions that could undermine state laws.

“This special session is about fortifying California’s defenses against an administration that has openly opposed the fundamental rights Californians value,” Newsom said. “We are committed to providing our Department of Justice with the resources needed to hold the line.”

The Governor’s proclamation emphasizes a series of legislative measures to expand support for California’s Department of Justice and other state agencies, enabling them to pursue immediate litigation and seek injunctive relief against any unlawful federal mandates. The move reflects Newsom’s commitment to proactive legal strategies, underscoring the state’s dedication to defending its policies on civil rights, environmental protections, and immigrant rights in a changing federal landscape.

Governor Gavin Newsom said, “The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle. California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared to fight in the courts, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive.”

“No matter what the incoming Administration has in store, California will keep moving forward,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “We’ve been through this before, and we stand ready to defend your rights and protect California values. We’re working closely with the Governor and the Legislature to shore up our defenses and ensure we have the resources we need to take on each fight as it comes.”