November 8, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Governor Newsom Convenes Special Session to Protect California Rights Against Future Federal Policies

Photo: Facebook

Special Session Called To Defend Civil Rights, Reproductive Freedom, Climate Initiatives

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a special session of the California Legislature aimed at strengthening legal protections for civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate initiatives, and immigrant families, in response to policies anticipated from the incoming Trump administration. The session is set to begin on December 2 when the Legislature convenes.

In a proclamation issued today, Newsom outlined the urgency of defending California’s values against federal policies that may jeopardize individual rights, including women’s rights and LGBTQ+ protections. This special session, he noted, will allow for swift legislative action to support California’s legal infrastructure in countering actions that could undermine state laws.

“This special session is about fortifying California’s defenses against an administration that has openly opposed the fundamental rights Californians value,” Newsom said. “We are committed to providing our Department of Justice with the resources needed to hold the line.”

The Governor’s proclamation emphasizes a series of legislative measures to expand support for California’s Department of Justice and other state agencies, enabling them to pursue immediate litigation and seek injunctive relief against any unlawful federal mandates. The move reflects Newsom’s commitment to proactive legal strategies, underscoring the state’s dedication to defending its policies on civil rights, environmental protections, and immigrant rights in a changing federal landscape.

Governor Gavin Newsom said, “The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle. California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared to fight in the courts, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive.”

“No matter what the incoming Administration has in store, California will keep moving forward,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “We’ve been through this before, and we stand ready to defend your rights and protect California values. We’re working closely with the Governor and the Legislature to shore up our defenses and ensure we have the resources we need to take on each fight as it comes.”

in News
Related Posts
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...

Photo: LA Public Health
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Coming to Culver City on Nov. 12

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Free Vaccine Shots for All Ages—No Appointment Needed Culver City, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Department of...

Photo: Starbucks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Starbucks Kicks Off the Holidays with Festive Cups, New Drinks, and a Special Surprise

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Returning Classics, Cran-Merry Refreshers, and Expanded Pastry Selections on Thursday Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with the return...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies in Culver City Offers Sweet In-Store Discount For a Challenging Week

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Handcrafted Flavors, Community Spirit: Enjoy Lei’d Cookies’ Limited-Time Offer Lei’d Cookies, a popular dessert spot in Culver City’s Hayden Tract...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. County Election Results: Preliminary Counts as of 4:00 a.m. Wednesday Morning

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Westside Residents Weigh on Representatives, Ballot Measures, Judges and More As of 4:00 a.m., voters in Los Angeles County weighed...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Municipal Election Results as of Wednesday, November 6 at 1:21 a.m

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Preliminary Results in the Latest Election for Culver City as Votes Are Tabulated In the latest results from the Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Police Seek Suspect in Vandalism of Jewish-Owned Businesses in L.A.’s Pico-Robertson Neighborhood

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Authorities Investigate Series of Early Morning Attacks as Hate Crime Police are actively searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing...

Photo: CCPD
News

Driver Arrested in Culver City for Narcotics Possession and Unregistered Firearm

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Early Morning Traffic Stop Reveals Suspected Drugs and Loaded Gun A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

High Alert: L.A. County Braces for Extreme Fire Weather and Powerful Winds

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Residents Urged To Prepare as Red Flag Warning Goes into Effect  The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, and...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: Ka’Teen
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Election Day Freebies and Discounts: Where to Eat, Drink, and Watch Election Results

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

From Free Doughnuts To Watch Parties, How To Unwind With Election Night Deals With this election day being one of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Early Morning Call From Community Leads to Burglary Arrest in Culver City

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Police Respond To Suspicious Activity Call, Arrest Suspect With Pickaxe Culver City police arrested a man early Friday morning in...
News

Culver City Police Department is Prepared to Ensure Community Safety During Election Week

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Enhanced Patrols, Activated Emergency Center Ready, Culver City Voting Center is Open The Culver City Police Department has announced an...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR