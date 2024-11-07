November 8, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Coming to Culver City on Nov. 12

Photo: LA Public Health

Get Free Vaccine Shots for All Ages—No Appointment Needed

Culver City, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, will host a free vaccination clinic offering flu shots and COVID-19 booster doses on Tuesday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, located at 4117 Overland Avenue. Free parking is available off Culver Boulevard.

Vaccines offered at the clinic include:

  • Moderna (ages 12+ with insurance)
  • Pfizer (ages 19+ without insurance)
  • Moderna (ages 6 months–11 years, both insured and uninsured)
  • Flu vaccines (for ages 6 months and up, regardless of insurance status)

Residents are encouraged to bring their vaccination cards for eligibility verification. Registration will take place on site, and identification with name and date of birth is preferred, though those without ID will not be turned away.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide documentation with proof of age, such as a birth certificate, school document, or immunization record. Written consent is also required for minors. Health insurance information will be collected for those with coverage, but uninsured individuals are also welcome.

This free clinic aims to help protect the community against both flu and COVID-19 during the fall and winter seasons, as both viruses are expected to circulate widely in Los Angeles County. Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness and complications.

For questions, residents can contact Mee Cha at (213) 541-3959 or via email at mcha@ph.lacounty.gov.

in News
