Starbucks Kicks Off the Holidays with Festive Cups, New Drinks, and a Special Surprise

Returning Classics, Cran-Merry Refreshers, and Expanded Pastry Selections on Thursday

Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with the return of its iconic holiday cups, festive beverages, and popular seasonal treats. Starting on Thursday, November 7, customers can enjoy classic holiday drinks like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlé Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte, alongside a lineup of new offerings. Official Red Cup day, a popular Starbucks giveaway, has not been announced yet, but rumors say that it might be scheduled for November 14.

Additionally, in even bigger news, timed with the Starbucks holiday launch on November 7, customers in U.S. and Canada company-owned and operated stores will no longer pay extra for customizing their beverages with nondairy – including soy, oat, almond, and coconut beverages.

For the first time, Starbucks is introducing the Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers, a trio of drinks combining the flavors of sweet orange, cranberry, and warm spices like cardamom and cinnamon. These Refreshers include:

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher: A blend of cranberry and orange with spices, shaken with ice and real cranberries.

Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher: The Cran-Merry Orange base with lemonade for a refreshing twist.

Cran-Merry Drink: The Cran-Merry Refresher is served with creamy coconut milk over ice.

These additions join holiday classics such as the Peppermint Mocha, which combines espresso with peppermint syrup, mocha sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream, and dark chocolate curls. The Caramel Brûlé Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte are also back, offering rich, caramel, and nutty flavors. Additionally, the Iced Sugar Cookie Oat Latte and the returning Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai offer festive, non-dairy options.

For customers seeking iced options, Starbucks will introduce several new holiday cold foams, which can be added to cold brews or iced coffee. Highlights include:

Gingerbread Cream Cold Foam: A blend of gingerbread and vanilla sweet cream.

Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam: Inspired by candied pecans, this new cold foam is paired with the Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew.

Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam: A festive blend of peppermint syrup and chocolate malt powder.

Returning favorites include Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline, and Caramel Brûlée cold foams, the latter available only with dairy.

Starbucks is also expanding its pastry selection with new holiday items, including:

Turkey Sage Danish: A savory pastry with turkey sausage and béchamel sauce.

Penguin Cookie: A festive shortbread with a charming penguin design.

Snowman Cake Pop: A vanilla cake pop coated in white chocolate icing.

Returning favorites include the Cranberry Bliss Bar and Gingerbread Loaf, pairing perfectly with Starbucks’ seasonal coffees.

Starbucks will celebrate 40 years of the Christmas Blend, featuring Latin American and Indonesian beans with aged Sumatra for a spicy, rich flavor. The Holiday Blend, available in both whole bean and decaf, combines Latin American and Sumatran beans with notes of sweet maple and herbs.