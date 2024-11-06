November 7, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Starbucks Kicks Off the Holidays with Festive Cups, New Drinks, and a Special Surprise

Photo: Starbucks

Returning Classics, Cran-Merry Refreshers, and Expanded Pastry Selections on Thursday

Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with the return of its iconic holiday cups, festive beverages, and popular seasonal treats. Starting on Thursday, November 7, customers can enjoy classic holiday drinks like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlé Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte, alongside a lineup of new offerings. Official Red Cup day, a popular Starbucks giveaway, has not been announced yet, but rumors say that it might be scheduled for November 14. 

Additionally, in even bigger news, timed with the Starbucks holiday launch on November 7, customers in U.S. and Canada company-owned and operated stores will no longer pay extra for customizing their beverages with nondairy – including soy, oat, almond, and coconut beverages.

For the first time, Starbucks is introducing the Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers, a trio of drinks combining the flavors of sweet orange, cranberry, and warm spices like cardamom and cinnamon. These Refreshers include:

  • Cran-Merry Orange Refresher: A blend of cranberry and orange with spices, shaken with ice and real cranberries.
  • Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher: The Cran-Merry Orange base with lemonade for a refreshing twist.
  • Cran-Merry Drink: The Cran-Merry Refresher is served with creamy coconut milk over ice.

These additions join holiday classics such as the Peppermint Mocha, which combines espresso with peppermint syrup, mocha sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream, and dark chocolate curls. The Caramel Brûlé Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte are also back, offering rich, caramel, and nutty flavors. Additionally, the Iced Sugar Cookie Oat Latte and the returning Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai offer festive, non-dairy options.

For customers seeking iced options, Starbucks will introduce several new holiday cold foams, which can be added to cold brews or iced coffee. Highlights include:

  • Gingerbread Cream Cold Foam: A blend of gingerbread and vanilla sweet cream.
  • Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam: Inspired by candied pecans, this new cold foam is paired with the Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew.
  • Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam: A festive blend of peppermint syrup and chocolate malt powder.

Returning favorites include Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline, and Caramel Brûlée cold foams, the latter available only with dairy.

Starbucks is also expanding its pastry selection with new holiday items, including:

  • Turkey Sage Danish: A savory pastry with turkey sausage and béchamel sauce.
  • Penguin Cookie: A festive shortbread with a charming penguin design.
  • Snowman Cake Pop: A vanilla cake pop coated in white chocolate icing.

Returning favorites include the Cranberry Bliss Bar and Gingerbread Loaf, pairing perfectly with Starbucks’ seasonal coffees.

Starbucks will celebrate 40 years of the Christmas Blend, featuring Latin American and Indonesian beans with aged Sumatra for a spicy, rich flavor. The Holiday Blend, available in both whole bean and decaf, combines Latin American and Sumatran beans with notes of sweet maple and herbs.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies in Culver City Offers Sweet In-Store Discount For a Challenging Week

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Handcrafted Flavors, Community Spirit: Enjoy Lei’d Cookies’ Limited-Time Offer Lei’d Cookies, a popular dessert spot in Culver City’s Hayden Tract...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. County Election Results: Preliminary Counts as of 4:00 a.m. Wednesday Morning

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Westside Residents Weigh on Representatives, Ballot Measures, Judges and More As of 4:00 a.m., voters in Los Angeles County weighed...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Municipal Election Results as of Wednesday, November 6 at 1:21 a.m

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Preliminary Results in the Latest Election for Culver City as Votes Are Tabulated In the latest results from the Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Police Seek Suspect in Vandalism of Jewish-Owned Businesses in L.A.’s Pico-Robertson Neighborhood

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Authorities Investigate Series of Early Morning Attacks as Hate Crime Police are actively searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing...

Photo: CCPD
News

Driver Arrested in Culver City for Narcotics Possession and Unregistered Firearm

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Early Morning Traffic Stop Reveals Suspected Drugs and Loaded Gun A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

High Alert: L.A. County Braces for Extreme Fire Weather and Powerful Winds

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Residents Urged To Prepare as Red Flag Warning Goes into Effect  The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, and...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: Ka’Teen
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Election Day Freebies and Discounts: Where to Eat, Drink, and Watch Election Results

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

From Free Doughnuts To Watch Parties, How To Unwind With Election Night Deals With this election day being one of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Early Morning Call From Community Leads to Burglary Arrest in Culver City

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Police Respond To Suspicious Activity Call, Arrest Suspect With Pickaxe Culver City police arrested a man early Friday morning in...
News

Culver City Police Department is Prepared to Ensure Community Safety During Election Week

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Enhanced Patrols, Activated Emergency Center Ready, Culver City Voting Center is Open The Culver City Police Department has announced an...

Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, News

Legendary Music Icon Quincy Jones Dies at 91 in Bel Air

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Celebrated Musician, Producer Leaves an Indelible Legacy By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician, music producer, film and television producer, composer of...

Entertainment, News

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Lays Off Longtime Archive and Library Staff

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Downsizing and Restructuring Continue, Affecting Employees with Decades of Service By Dolores Quintana Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA County Opens 526 New Vote Centers for Early Voting, Announces Conditional Voting for Unregistered Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro LA Offers Free Rides on Election Day to Help Residents Get to the Polls Los Angeles County opened an...

Photo: Metro
News

New Aviation/Century Station Opens, Linking Metro’s C and K Lines

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro’s Newest Station Paves the Way for Future LAX Transit Center The new Aviation/Century Station officially opened this week, marking...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR