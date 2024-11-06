November 7, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lei’d Cookies in Culver City Offers Sweet In-Store Discount For a Challenging Week

Photo: Instagram

Handcrafted Flavors, Community Spirit: Enjoy Lei’d Cookies’ Limited-Time Offer

Lei’d Cookies, a popular dessert spot in Culver City’s Hayden Tract is offering a special in-store discount this week: 5 cookies for $20 or 10 for $35. Known for its inventive flavors and high customer ratings, Lei’d Cookies aims to bring the community together with this limited-time offer.

Located at 8588 Washington Boulevard, Lei’d Cookies specializes in unique, handcrafted treats. Favorites include Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Flourless Brownie, Guava Cheese, and Mango Sticky Rice cookies. Guests can customize their order with options like the “Build a Box of 6” or the “8 pack with 2 milk combo,” which pairs perfectly with organic milk or chocolate milk.

Even better, Lei’d Cookies offers pints of Sad Girl Creamery’s magnificent ice creams to go along with your cookies. Sad Girl is a small batch, Latina-owned creamery with creative ice cream flavors that will go great with Lei’d’s cookies. They’ve got you covered. 

In the face of recent challenges, Lei’d Cookies invites the community to stop by, grab some cookies, and stay positive—one sweet bite at a time.

