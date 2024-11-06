Culver City Municipal Election Results as of Wednesday, November 6 at 1:21 a.m

Preliminary Results in the Latest Election for Culver City as Votes Are Tabulated
In the latest results from the Culver City General Municipal Election:
City Council Race
Albert Vera leads with 20.70% of the vote, followed by Yasmine-Imani McMorrin at 17.07%. Other candidates include:
- Jeannine Wisnosky Stehlin: 15.83%
- Bryan “Bubba” Fish: 15.82%
- Denice Renteria: 14.99%
- Nancy Barba: 13.23%
- Adrian M. Gross: 2.36%
Culver City Unified School District
Measure O, which funds local school improvements, passed with overwhelming support, receiving 82.05% “yes” votes (10,730 votes) compared to 17.95% “no” votes (2,347 votes).
For Governing Board Member of the school district:
- Andrew Lachman leads with 37.28%
- Lindsay Carlson follows with 35.11%
- Sameen Ahmadnia holds 27.61%
These results remain preliminary, with more updates expected as votes are counted.