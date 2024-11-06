November 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Municipal Election Results as of Wednesday, November 6 at 1:21 a.m

Photo: Culver City

Preliminary Results in the Latest Election for Culver City as Votes Are Tabulated

In the latest results from the Culver City General Municipal Election:

City Council Race

Albert Vera leads with 20.70% of the vote, followed by Yasmine-Imani McMorrin at 17.07%. Other candidates include:

  • Jeannine Wisnosky Stehlin: 15.83%
  • Bryan “Bubba” Fish: 15.82%
  • Denice Renteria: 14.99%
  • Nancy Barba: 13.23%
  • Adrian M. Gross: 2.36%

Culver City Unified School District

Measure O, which funds local school improvements, passed with overwhelming support, receiving 82.05% “yes” votes (10,730 votes) compared to 17.95% “no” votes (2,347 votes).

For Governing Board Member of the school district:

  • Andrew Lachman leads with 37.28%
  • Lindsay Carlson follows with 35.11%
  • Sameen Ahmadnia holds 27.61%

These results remain preliminary, with more updates expected as votes are counted.

