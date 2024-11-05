Police Seek Suspect in Vandalism of Jewish-Owned Businesses in L.A.’s Pico-Robertson Neighborhood

Authorities Investigate Series of Early Morning Attacks as Hate Crime

Police are actively searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing several Jewish-owned businesses in Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson neighborhood early Tuesday, an incident authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The vandalism occurred around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Robertson and Pico boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Security footage shows the suspect, who appeared to be holding a ski pole or similar object, shattering glass windows at multiple storefronts.

LAPD Detective Malik Shahid reported that five businesses were targeted. “Based on video surveillance, canvassing, and interviews with the business owners, it appears the suspect approached the storefronts, used the pole to shatter several windows, and then moved on to the next location,” Shahid said.

The suspect reportedly dropped the pole before fleeing the scene, police said.

While the identity of the suspect is not yet known and they have not been arrested, several elected officials have issued a press release on the incident. It says,” Elected leaders representing Los Angeles’ Westside communities have issued a joint statement in response to recent anti-Semitic incidents targeting the Jewish community. The statement is signed by LA City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Traci Park, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, LA County Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Holly Mitchell, California State Assembly Members Rick Chavez Zbur and Jacqui Irwin, and California State Senator Ben Allen.”

“As leaders representing the Westside of Los Angeles, we stand together to strongly condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents targeting Jewish neighborhoods in our community. These acts threaten the safety, dignity, and respect that every resident in our community deserves. We are committed to working with local law enforcement, community organizations, and leaders across the city to respond swiftly to these threats and ensure that Jewish Angelenos feel safe, supported, and valued. Together, we stand firm against hate and protect the strength and resilience of our diverse communities.”

Authorities Investigate Series of Early Morning Attacks as Hate Crime

Police are actively searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing several Jewish-owned businesses in Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson neighborhood early Tuesday, an incident authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The vandalism occurred around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Robertson and Pico boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Security footage shows the suspect, who appeared to be holding a ski pole or similar object, shattering glass windows at multiple storefronts.

LAPD Detective Malik Shahid reported that five businesses were targeted. “Based on video surveillance, canvassing, and interviews with the business owners, it appears the suspect approached the storefronts, used the pole to shatter several windows, and then moved on to the next location,” Shahid said.

The suspect reportedly dropped the pole before fleeing the scene, police said.

While the identity of the suspect is not yet known and they have not been arrested, several elected officials have issued a press release on the incident. It says,” Elected leaders representing Los Angeles’ Westside communities have issued a joint statement in response to recent anti-Semitic incidents targeting the Jewish community. The statement is signed by LA City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Traci Park, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, LA County Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Holly Mitchell, California State Assembly Members Rick Chavez Zbur and Jacqui Irwin, and California State Senator Ben Allen.”

“As leaders representing the Westside of Los Angeles, we stand together to strongly condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents targeting Jewish neighborhoods in our community. These acts threaten the safety, dignity, and respect that every resident in our community deserves. We are committed to working with local law enforcement, community organizations, and leaders across the city to respond swiftly to these threats and ensure that Jewish Angelenos feel safe, supported, and valued. Together, we stand firm against hate and protect the strength and resilience of our diverse communities.”