November 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Police Seek Suspect in Vandalism of Jewish-Owned Businesses in L.A.’s Pico-Robertson Neighborhood

Photo: Getty Photos

Authorities Investigate Series of Early Morning Attacks as Hate Crime

Police are actively searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing several Jewish-owned businesses in Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson neighborhood early Tuesday, an incident authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The vandalism occurred around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Robertson and Pico boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Security footage shows the suspect, who appeared to be holding a ski pole or similar object, shattering glass windows at multiple storefronts.

LAPD Detective Malik Shahid reported that five businesses were targeted. “Based on video surveillance, canvassing, and interviews with the business owners, it appears the suspect approached the storefronts, used the pole to shatter several windows, and then moved on to the next location,” Shahid said.

The suspect reportedly dropped the pole before fleeing the scene, police said. 

While the identity of the suspect is not yet known and they have not been arrested, several elected officials have issued a press release on the incident. It says,” Elected leaders representing Los Angeles’ Westside communities have issued a joint statement in response to recent anti-Semitic incidents targeting the Jewish community. The statement is signed by LA City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Traci Park, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, LA County Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Holly Mitchell, California State Assembly Members Rick Chavez Zbur and Jacqui Irwin, and California State Senator Ben Allen.”

“As leaders representing the Westside of Los Angeles, we stand together to strongly condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents targeting Jewish neighborhoods in our community. These acts threaten the safety, dignity, and respect that every resident in our community deserves. We are committed to working with local law enforcement, community organizations, and leaders across the city to respond swiftly to these threats and ensure that Jewish Angelenos feel safe, supported, and valued. Together, we stand firm against hate and protect the strength and resilience of our diverse communities.”

Authorities Investigate Series of Early Morning Attacks as Hate Crime

Police are actively searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing several Jewish-owned businesses in Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson neighborhood early Tuesday, an incident authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The vandalism occurred around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Robertson and Pico boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Security footage shows the suspect, who appeared to be holding a ski pole or similar object, shattering glass windows at multiple storefronts.

LAPD Detective Malik Shahid reported that five businesses were targeted. “Based on video surveillance, canvassing, and interviews with the business owners, it appears the suspect approached the storefronts, used the pole to shatter several windows, and then moved on to the next location,” Shahid said.

The suspect reportedly dropped the pole before fleeing the scene, police said. 

While the identity of the suspect is not yet known and they have not been arrested, several elected officials have issued a press release on the incident. It says,” Elected leaders representing Los Angeles’ Westside communities have issued a joint statement in response to recent anti-Semitic incidents targeting the Jewish community. The statement is signed by LA City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Traci Park, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, LA County Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Holly Mitchell, California State Assembly Members Rick Chavez Zbur and Jacqui Irwin, and California State Senator Ben Allen.”

“As leaders representing the Westside of Los Angeles, we stand together to strongly condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents targeting Jewish neighborhoods in our community. These acts threaten the safety, dignity, and respect that every resident in our community deserves. We are committed to working with local law enforcement, community organizations, and leaders across the city to respond swiftly to these threats and ensure that Jewish Angelenos feel safe, supported, and valued. Together, we stand firm against hate and protect the strength and resilience of our diverse communities.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: CCPD
News

Driver Arrested in Culver City for Narcotics Possession and Unregistered Firearm

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Early Morning Traffic Stop Reveals Suspected Drugs and Loaded Gun A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

High Alert: L.A. County Braces for Extreme Fire Weather and Powerful Winds

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Residents Urged To Prepare as Red Flag Warning Goes into Effect  The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, and...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: Ka’Teen
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Election Day Freebies and Discounts: Where to Eat, Drink, and Watch Election Results

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

From Free Doughnuts To Watch Parties, How To Unwind With Election Night Deals With this election day being one of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Early Morning Call From Community Leads to Burglary Arrest in Culver City

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Police Respond To Suspicious Activity Call, Arrest Suspect With Pickaxe Culver City police arrested a man early Friday morning in...
News

Culver City Police Department is Prepared to Ensure Community Safety During Election Week

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Enhanced Patrols, Activated Emergency Center Ready, Culver City Voting Center is Open The Culver City Police Department has announced an...

Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, News

Legendary Music Icon Quincy Jones Dies at 91 in Bel Air

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Celebrated Musician, Producer Leaves an Indelible Legacy By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician, music producer, film and television producer, composer of...

Entertainment, News

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Lays Off Longtime Archive and Library Staff

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Downsizing and Restructuring Continue, Affecting Employees with Decades of Service By Dolores Quintana Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA County Opens 526 New Vote Centers for Early Voting, Announces Conditional Voting for Unregistered Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro LA Offers Free Rides on Election Day to Help Residents Get to the Polls Los Angeles County opened an...

Photo: Metro
News

New Aviation/Century Station Opens, Linking Metro’s C and K Lines

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro’s Newest Station Paves the Way for Future LAX Transit Center The new Aviation/Century Station officially opened this week, marking...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo: Heidi Duckler Dance Company
News

Two Events in Culver City This Weekend: Bike Registration and Dance Performance

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

Put the Brakes on Bicycle Theft and Enjoy an Evening of Dance and Interactive Art The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

All You Need to Know to Attend the Dodgers Victory Parade Tomorrow in DTLA

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

World Champions and LA’s Team to Greet Angelenos After Win of NY Yankees The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that their...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR