Election Day Freebies and Discounts: Where to Eat, Drink, and Watch Election Results

From Free Doughnuts To Watch Parties, How To Unwind With Election Night Deals

With this election day being one of the most hotly contested and nerve-wracking in memory, why not find a place to relax and watch the results after you vote or get delivery with discounts that will take one worry from your mind? Here are some options to have your own watch party or get some discounts, bearing in mind that Election Night is also Taco Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating locations. Voters can also pick up an “I Voted” sticker while supplies last, so even early voters can wear the Election Day emblem.

Yogurtland

Show your “I Voted” sticker at participating Yogurtland locations to get 15% off your purchase.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Customers can grab a regular coffee for $4 all day on Election Day at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Holy Water

This boho-minimalist cocktail bar, connected to Woody Harrelson’s cannabis dispensary and lounge, The Woods, is offering two-for-one drinks and a free tequila shot to patrons with an “I Voted” sticker. Location: 8275 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood.

Ka’Teen

At this lush space in Hollywood, voters who show their sticker can enjoy a complimentary margarita with any appetizer or entrée. The restaurant’s Taqueria Tuesday menu will also be available, featuring items like pork belly and braised leek tacos. Location: 6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles.

Lunetta

Stop by Lunetta in Santa Monica on Election Day for lunch or dinner, and voters can toast with a free beer, wine, or champagne. Location: 2420 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica.

Maple Block Meat Co.

Maple Block in Culver City is offering a Line Cook special, which includes a shot, beer, and pickles, free for customers who show their “I Voted” sticker. Location: 3973 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City.

33 Taps

This sports bar will be showing election coverage all day and hosting happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to close. Deals include $5 pints, $7 well shots, and $8 cocktails. Location: 9739 Culver Blvd, Culver City.

Uber Eats

Get 25% off orders of $25 or more, up to $15, automatically applied at checkout.

Grubhub

From Nov. 4-10, Grubhub offers the following Election Day deals:

Starbucks: 30% off a delivery order of $20 or more, up to $9 off

Wendy’s: Free Baconator with a purchase of $25 or more

KFC: $7 off orders of $25 or more

Shake Shack: Free SmokeShack with a $25 purchase

Arby’s: 25% off orders of $25 or more, up to $7 off

Little Caesars: Free ExtraMostBestest Pizza on orders over $25

Round Table Pizza

Enjoy $6 off all large pizzas on November 5 for dine-in, carryout, or delivery orders.

Johnny Rockets

Bring your “I Voted” sticker for a free shake with any in-store purchase, excluding Craig’s Vegan Shakes.

Hail Mary Pizza

Receive a free slice of cheese pizza when you show your “I Voted” sticker. Hail Mary is on the east side of LA in Atwater Village, but they have really good pizza.

There are also three non-partisan watch parties that you can attend if you want something more official.

Downtown L.A.

Continental Club Watch Party

University Park

USC Watch Party at Annenberg Forum



Santa Monica

Santa Monica College Watch Party