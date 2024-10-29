Kanye West Buys $35 Million Beverly Park Mansion in Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood

The 20,000-Square-Foot Estate Comes Just After West Sold His Gutted Malibu Home

According to property records, rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, purchased a $35 million property in Beverly Park North, an exclusive gated community in Beverly Hills. The 20,000-square-foot mansion sits on nearly seven acres and has 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms.

The purchase was made in an off-market deal through the same LLC the rapper used to sell his “remodeled” Malibu estate last month. West’s decision to deconstruct the concrete mansion designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando in Malibu was puzzling to everyone including the star’s contractor Tony Saxon, who then sued the rapper. The renovation consisted of removing all of the windows and electrical wiring removed to create, a “bomb shelter from the 1910s,” according to TMZ.

West’s new estate offers a lavish layout featuring a resort-style pool with a waterfall, a separate lap pool, a pool house, a tennis court, and an expansive entertainment pavilion.

This new home was purchased a month after the gutted Malibu mansion was abandoned and then put on the market by West. Representatives for the rapper and Kanye West have not commented on the purchase and the rapper’s plans for the property.