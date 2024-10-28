Police Arrest Woman Who Attacked Victim with a Metal Pole in Culver City

Suspect in Alleged Assault With a Deadly Weapon Fled the Scene

the Culver City Police Department announced on Monday that a woman was arrested Friday night after allegedly attacking another woman with a metal pole on the 3800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City. Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 9:17 p.m. and arrived within a minute of the call, providing medical assistance to the victim, who had sustained a head injury, police said.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital by Culver City Fire personnel with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that a woman, identified as Tiarea Janae Davis, 27, of Culver City, was seen in the area carrying a metal pole. She reportedly approached the victim and asked for money. When the victim declined, Davis allegedly struck her multiple times in the head with the pole, according to police.

The victim attempted to flee, running into the street, as witnesses shouted for the suspect to stop the attack. The suspect then fled south on Sepulveda Boulevard. Officers, including a CCPD K9 unit, canvassed the area and located Davis, who was taken into custody without incident.

Police said they plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Culver City Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.