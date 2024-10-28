October 28, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Projects Win Big at L.A. Business Council’s 54th Annual Architectural Awards

Photo: Official

Four Local Building Projects Honored for Architectural Excellence and Community Impact

The Los Angeles Business Council’s 54 Annual Architectural Awards gave four awards to four building projects for “celebrating designs that preserve and advance the city’s legacy as a creative capital and foster vibrant, inclusive community life,” in Culver City. 

“This year the LABC is honoring projects whose inspired designs build on L.A.’s heritage and move the city toward a dynamic future, said Mary Leslie, president of the Los Angeles Business Council. “From renewing entertainment venues and creative workspaces to reimagining parks, schools, and housing, our honorees exemplify the power of architecture to serve the public good, foster progress, and build community.”

These are the four buildings that were awarded prizes in three different categories: 

Community Impact Award

The Culver Studios

The Culver Studios is one of the entertainment industry’s most treasured independent film and television studios. Originally built in 1918 by silent movie pioneer Thomas Ince, The Culver Studios has been home to some of the most famous productions in Hollywood history, including Gone with the Wind, Citizen Kane and E.T. Hackman Capital Partners, which purchased the studio in 2014, embraced the studio’s star-studded legacy with an Innovation Plan to completely modernize the lot—more than doubling its size—for next-generation entertainment. All while preserving the site’s historic structures. 

The now 720,850-square-foot campus includes the iconic Mansion and bungalows, five brand new buildings, totaling 554,000 square feet, and two parking structures with 1930 spaces. All in all, the campus offers 619,850 square feet of creative office and state-of-the-art production support space, six stages totaling 92,000 square feet, and 7,000 square feet of stage support space.

Design Architect: Gensler  |  Contractor: Swinerton  |  Building Owner & Developer: Hackman Capital Partners  |  Tenant: Amazon

Renovated Projects

Sony Pictures Scenic Arts Building

The iconic Sony Pictures Scenic Arts Building, designed by RIOS and Sony Pictures, has been transformed into a multipurpose event space that honors Hollywood’s craftmanship legacy. The project added significant new production office space while achieving Fitwel certification and LEED Gold, preserving the building’s history while modernizing facilities.

Design, Landscape, Interior Architect: Rios  |  Contractor: Hathaway Dinwiddie  |  Building Owner & Developer: Sony Pictures Entertainment

800 | 900 Culver Pointe

800|900 Culver Pointe is a vibrant office campus embodying the West Coast lifestyle. Located in Culver City, the project included renovating the lobby, common spaces, & restrooms, thoughtfully connecting indoor & outdoor spaces. The site transformation includes a stunning lobby with new finishes, hangar-style bifold façade & entry doors, a glass-enclosed atrium, & a new cafe & fitness facility.

Architect of Record: Rios  |  Contractor: Morley Builders / Benchmark Contractors, Inc.  |  Building Owner & Developer: Northwood Investors LLC

Workplace

Nadel Headquarters

This design for an office headquarters embodies the company’s values as inclusive and forward-thinking and creates a healthy employee environment through ample daylight, connections to the outdoors, and natural materials. The interior layout creates a spatial sequence that tells the company story while visually connecting interior spaces to the outdoors or for natural daylight.

Executive Architect: Standard Architecture/Design  |  Contractor: Slater Construction  |  Building Owner & Developer: Nadel

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Entertainment, News

California Expands Film Tax Credit Program to $750 Million in Bid to Keep Hollywood Productions Local

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Governor Newsom Announces Historic Tax Credit Increase to Boost California’s Film Industry In a long-awaited move to boost California’s film...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. County Opens 122 Vote Centers for 2024 Election, with Drop-Off, Quick Check-In Options

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Vote Centers Open Daily for In-Person Voting or Ballot Drop-Off, With Interactive Tools Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C....
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @culvercitywlanews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Metro Staff Recommends Withdrawing $434K from Culver City’s MOVE Grant Funding

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Culver City’s Move to Remove Protected Bike Lanes Might Have a Cost In an update to Measure M Metro Active...

Photo: Official
News

Ivy Station Hosts Spooktacular Saturday Halloween Event for Families This Weekend

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Enjoy Free Halloween Crafts, Trick-Or-Treating, and Story Time in Culver City Families are invited to Ivy Station in Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Host Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 26

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Safely Dispose of Unused Medications at the Drive-Thru Event Culver City Police Department is encouraging residents to safely dispose of...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Breaking News, News

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Wes Avila Opens MXO Steakhouse Featuring Monterrey Cuisine and Wood-Fire Cooking

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Mxo From October 31st to November 2nd Chef Wes Avila, known for his acclaimed...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Be Bright Coffee Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Special Deals and Giveaways

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Discounted Drinks, Fall Flavors, Prizes Await Customers at Melrose Avenue Café  Be Bright Coffee is marking its second anniversary this...
News, Video

(Video) Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Maybe they wanted some tasty bagels at New York Bagel Co? Probably! @culvercitywlanews Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood. Maybe...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Dodger Fever Takes Over LA: Pink’s Hot Dogs, Cardinale du Vin Join World Series Celebration

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

LA restaurants, Including Randy’s Donuts, Rally Behind The Dodgers After the Dodgers clinched their spot in the 2024 World Series,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Earns Award for City’s Efforts in Project Homekey and Impact on Housing Crisis

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

City Recognized for Providing 73 Housing Units for Chronically Unhoused Residents Culver City has been recognized for its work on...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR