October 25, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ivy Station Hosts Spooktacular Saturday Halloween Event for Families This Weekend

Photo: Official

Enjoy Free Halloween Crafts, Trick-Or-Treating, and Story Time in Culver City

Families are invited to Ivy Station in Culver City this Saturday, October 26, for a festive Halloween celebration, “Spooktacular Saturday.” From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., children and their families can enjoy a variety of activities including trick-or-treating, crafts, face painting, and story time.

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Enjoy Halloween crafts and coloring, face painting and glitter tattoos, games, the kids boo(k) cart, music, and more in and around Ivy Station’s plaza. Visit the Ivy Station tent to receive a trick-or-treating bag, candy, and complimentary 2-hour parking validation.

11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Participate in a Halloween-themed story time on the lawn hosted by @booksandcookiesla

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last): Trick-or-treat at participating retailers around Ivy Station: @carbonhealth, @equatorcoffees, @healthyspot, @laaleworks, @milkandhoneyspa, @theshayhotel, @sweetfin, and @yogasix_culvercityFor more information and to RSVP, click here. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Metro Staff Recommends Withdrawing $434K from Culver City’s MOVE Grant Funding

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Culver City’s Move to Remove Protected Bike Lanes Might Have a Cost In an update to Measure M Metro Active...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Host Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 26

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Safely Dispose of Unused Medications at the Drive-Thru Event Culver City Police Department is encouraging residents to safely dispose of...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Breaking News, News

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Wes Avila Opens MXO Steakhouse Featuring Monterrey Cuisine and Wood-Fire Cooking

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Mxo From October 31st to November 2nd Chef Wes Avila, known for his acclaimed...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Be Bright Coffee Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Special Deals and Giveaways

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Discounted Drinks, Fall Flavors, Prizes Await Customers at Melrose Avenue Café  Be Bright Coffee is marking its second anniversary this...
News, Video

(Video) Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Maybe they wanted some tasty bagels at New York Bagel Co? Probably! @culvercitywlanews Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood. Maybe...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Dodger Fever Takes Over LA: Pink’s Hot Dogs, Cardinale du Vin Join World Series Celebration

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

LA restaurants, Including Randy’s Donuts, Rally Behind The Dodgers After the Dodgers clinched their spot in the 2024 World Series,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Earns Award for City’s Efforts in Project Homekey and Impact on Housing Crisis

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

City Recognized for Providing 73 Housing Units for Chronically Unhoused Residents Culver City has been recognized for its work on...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

West Hollywood Sheriffs Announce Arrest in Vicious Attack on Barney’s Beanery Valet

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault in Series of Five Attacks The West Hollywood Sheriffs Department held a press conference...

Photo: Youtube
News

Suspect Arrested for Violent Attack on Longtime West Hollywood Valet

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department to Announce Arrest on Tuesday A male suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted...

Photo: Culver City
News

How to Attend Courageous Conversations: Navigating Race Relations in Culver City

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Youth Panelists Discuss Breaking Racial Barriers and Fostering Inclusivity Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee (EHRAC) will host...

Photo: FDA
food, News

TreeHouse Foods Recalls Frozen Waffles Due to Listeria Contamination Risk

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Frozen Waffles from Multiple Brands Sold at Several Local Retailers Recalled TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has voluntarily recalled certain frozen waffle...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @culvercitywlanews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR