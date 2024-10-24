Ivy Station Hosts Spooktacular Saturday Halloween Event for Families This Weekend

Enjoy Free Halloween Crafts, Trick-Or-Treating, and Story Time in Culver City

Families are invited to Ivy Station in Culver City this Saturday, October 26, for a festive Halloween celebration, “Spooktacular Saturday.” From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., children and their families can enjoy a variety of activities including trick-or-treating, crafts, face painting, and story time.

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Enjoy Halloween crafts and coloring, face painting and glitter tattoos, games, the kids boo(k) cart, music, and more in and around Ivy Station’s plaza. Visit the Ivy Station tent to receive a trick-or-treating bag, candy, and complimentary 2-hour parking validation.

11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Participate in a Halloween-themed story time on the lawn hosted by @booksandcookiesla

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last): Trick-or-treat at participating retailers around Ivy Station: @carbonhealth, @equatorcoffees, @healthyspot, @laaleworks, @milkandhoneyspa, @theshayhotel, @sweetfin, and @yogasix_culvercityFor more information and to RSVP, click here. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required.