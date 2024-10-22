West Hollywood Sheriffs Announce Arrest in Vicious Attack on Barney’s Beanery Valet

Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault in Series of Five Attacks

The West Hollywood Sheriffs Department held a press conference this morning to announce the arrest of the man who viciously attacked the longtime valet staff member at Barney’s Beanery, Efrain Zarazua, known to customers and staff as Frankie.

During the press conference, it was announced that the suspect accused of the crimes was arrested last Friday. He is 28-year-old Dorian Michael Grey and is being held without bail. Grey was booked on charges of attempted murder, battery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

West Hollywood detective Brandon Zef said Grey is transient and has a record of prior arrests. Zef added that there were a total of five alleged attacks with seven victims that night. One woman was hit with a bottle in the first attack, one woman was hit on the head and two other men were punched in the second attack. The third attack took place in front of CVS where two other victims were assaulted.

The suspect was seen on video camera footage striking Zarazua in the fifth attack and knocking him to the ground where the man proceeded to kick him repeatedly in the head after the valet lost consciousness. According to Detective Zef, the injuries of the other victims ranged from simple battery with bruises to facial fractures, but he assured reporters that all of the victims are “doing better.”

Irma Zarazua updated the GoFundMe fundraiser page for her husband yesterday with this message about her husband’s condition, “Frankie is back home, but still has a long way to recovery. Due to his brain injury, he still has frequent moments of amnesia, and for that, he has to have rehab and 24/7 constant care. We don’t know how long he’s going to need rehab for him to be back to his happy, friendly self again. We want to thank you again for all of your support.”



West Hollywood Mayor John D. Erickson attended the press conference and stated “I know this incident has really shaken our residents and the surrounding neighborhood.” The Mayor also said that he was in contact with the victims’ families and local businesses.