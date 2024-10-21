(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates
@culvercitywlanews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election #vote #santamonica #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates
October 21, 2024 Staff Report
A Week-Long Celebration of Independent and Mainstream Cinema The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival returns for its sixth annual celebration, running...
October 21, 2024 Dolores Quintana
By Dolores Quintana Anora is writer and director Sean Baker’s newest punch to the cinematic consciousness. It is a chaotic...
October 21, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Felony Charges and Warrants in Process, U.S. Attorney Reviewing a Case By Dolores Quintana On Friday, the President of the...
October 20, 2024 Staff Report
Victim Shot in the Head During Attempted Robbery at Home, LAPD Makes Arrests A man remains in critical condition after...
A Meeting to Brainstorm Ideas for Enhancing the Streetscape Medians A community meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19,...
October 18, 2024 Dolores Quintana
By Dolores Quintana Indonesian action director Timo Tjahjanto has reached new heights with his latest opus, The Shadow Strays. You...
For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
Relatives Urge Public Support as Brothers Seek Re-Sentencing Based on Abuse Evidence Nearly two dozen family members of Erik and...
Settlement Addresses Over 1,300 Cases Filed After California Bill AB-218’s Passage A settlement agreement in principle has been reached between...
Unique Fusion of Modern Sashimi and Street Food From the James Beard Award Winner Sushi Roku in Santa Monica will...
Celebrate With Complimentary Scoops and a Donation-Matching Event Bacio di Latte, the popular Italian gelato chain, is expanding its presence...
Don’t Miss the Spooktacular Soirée, Pour Over Coffee, Plus Kölsch Service The Ivy Station, located at 8840 National Boulevard, has...
Enjoy Handcrafted Cocktails, Italian Cuisine, and One of La’s Best Breakfast Sandwiches Sogno Toscano officially opened its latest location at...
This Weekend Creative Teams of Chefs Will Spice Up Santa Monica For One Night Only Two of Santa Monica’s favorite...
Actress and Daughter of Clint Eastwood Arrested After a Domestic Dispute Francesca Eastwood, daughter of famed actor and filmmaker Clint...
