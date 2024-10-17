October 17, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bacio di Latte Opens New Marina del Rey Location with Free Gelato Day on October 17

Photo: Bacio di Latte

Celebrate With Complimentary Scoops and a Donation-Matching Event

Bacio di Latte, the popular Italian gelato chain, is expanding its presence in Southern California with a new location in Marina del Rey that is now open. Founded in 2011 by Edoardo Tonolli, the gelateria has grown from a single shop in São Paulo, Brazil, to the world’s largest artisanal gelato chain, boasting over 190 locations in Brazil and now eight in Southern California.

Each Bacio di Latte location, including the latest in Marina del Rey, aims to bring a traditional Italian gelateria experience with a modern twist. The gelato is made daily in-house using high-quality ingredients, including organic milk and cream from Clover family farms in Sonoma County, California. In addition to 22 regular flavors like Giandujotto, Pistacchio, and Cioccolato Belga, the shop will offer a special flavor exclusive to Marina del Rey, called “La Marina,” which combines sweet cream and chocolate hazelnut.

To celebrate the Marina Del Rey opening, the Bacio di Latte team will be facilitating a ‘Free Gelato Day’ event offering guests of the new outpost a complimentary scoop of any of the 22 flavors on the Bacio di Latte menu to guests of the new outpost in their choice of a piccolo cup or sugar cone this Thursday, October 17th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. While they enjoy their free gelato, guests can donate $1, $2, or $3 to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles | CHLA and Bacio di Latte will match every dollar donated.

Guests can enjoy signature “Ciocchino” products, such as gelato cups and waffle cones coated with hazelnut spread from Northern Italy and pistachios from Southern Italy. Seasonal specialties and unique offerings are available at select locations near farmers’ markets, including the upcoming Marina del Rey store, which will feature limited-batch flavors on Sundays.

The shop’s interior captures the charm of an Italian country kitchen, with hand-glazed tiles, exposed wood beams, and decor that celebrates gelato-making. The space is designed with a cozy feel, complete with a rolling library ladder and shelves adorned with milk bottles, copper bowls, and cooking tools. Additionally, each location offers a curated playlist throughout the day, featuring artists like Dean Martin and Gotan Project.

“Our journey has been driven by a passion for sharing the authentic taste of Italian gelato with the world,” said founder Edoardo Tonolli. “We look forward to welcoming the vibrant Marina del Rey, Rancho Cucamonga, Westlake Village, and Pasadena communities into the Bacio di Latte family and continuing to create unforgettable moments, one scoop at a time.”

The new Bacio di Latte store will be located at 4712 1/2 Admiralty Way in Marina del Rey, offering gelato lovers another destination to enjoy a true taste of Italy.

