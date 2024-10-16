Halloween Fun and Flavorful Coffee and Beer Tastings Await at Ivy Station This Week

Don’t Miss the Spooktacular Soirée, Pour Over Coffee, Plus Kölsch Service

The Ivy Station, located at 8840 National Boulevard, has three different events that you won’t want to miss this week. Parking is available in the underground parking lot with two entrances accessible from National Boulevard and Venice Boulevard. Restaurants onsite validate.

On Thursday, October 17 The Shay in Culver City is set to host a lively Hometown Hangout: Spooktacular Soirée, inviting guests to embrace the Halloween spirit. The event will feature local artisan vendors, themed cocktails, a DJ, and massages provided by milk + honey. It’s an opportunity for visitors to support local artisans while enjoying festive drinks and entertainment.

The festivities will continue on Saturday, October 19, with two terrific events:

Single-Origin Coffee Tasting: Coffee enthusiasts can join Equator Coffee for a complimentary tasting of new single-origin brews, prepared as pour-overs. The event offers an excellent chance for guests to explore a variety of flavors from around the world with Equator’s excellent coffees. The tasting offers a rotating selection of coffees and in October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, $1 from each pour-over coffee sold at our cafes this month will go to the Center for Domestic Peace (C4DP).