Los Angeles City Council Votes to Officially Recognize National Coming Out Day

The County Supervisors of Los Angeles Recognize the Day Earlier in the Week

The Los Angeles City Council voted to make Los Angeles one of the first major U.S. cities to officially recognize National Coming Out Day on Friday, a move hailed as a “historic moment” by City Council member Nithya Raman as reported by CBS News. The City of Philadelphia is one of the only other cities in the country that recognizes National Coming Out Day.

Raman highlighted the significance of the day during a presentation, which was first celebrated on October 11, 1988. It was founded by LGBTQ+ activists Jean O’Leary and Robert Eichberg to commemorate the first anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

Additionally, Los Angeles County supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn sponsored a motion that proclaimed Oct. 12 as National Coming Out Day in Los Angeles County. The motion also declared that the Los Angeles County Library and the Department of Arts and Culture will officially promote LGBTQ events and programs during LGBTQ History Month on Tuesday, October 8.

During the event, Raman also recognized the owners of the Black Cat Tavern in Silver Lake, one of whom Lindsay Kennedy attended, a site tied to early LGBTQ+ civil rights protests, and PJ Brescia, founder of BabyGay, a nonprofit that celebrates the coming out process through storytelling.

“Today marks a significant occasion as Los Angeles becomes the first major city to officially acknowledge National Coming Out Day,” Raman said. “This day is a joyful reminder of the diverse and inclusive nature of our city, and L.A.’s longstanding history as a hub for queer culture and activism.”

Raman emphasized the importance of this recognition, noting the surge in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, with 530 bills introduced in the past month alone. She underscored the need to protect and uplift LGBTQ+ communities, particularly in light of these challenges.