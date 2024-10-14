Double Feature of The Thing and Halloween to Close Screamfest 2024, Honoring Dean Cundey

Dean Cundey Will Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award From Director John Carpenter

The 24th Screamfest Horror Film Festival is set to conclude with a special double feature of two iconic films, The Thing and Halloween, on October 17 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The closing night will celebrate the legendary cinematographer Dean Cundey with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented by renowned director John Carpenter.

Cundey, known for his work on films like Jurassic Park, will be honored for his contributions to the horror genre, having worked on both The Thing and Halloween, among other classics. The evening will kick off with a screening of The Thing, a 1982 sci-fi horror film about a research team in Antarctica that discovers a terrifying alien creature. After the screening, Cundey will be presented with the award, followed by a showing of Halloween, Carpenter’s 1978 slasher film that introduced the world to the infamous Michael Myers.

Date: Thursday, October 17

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, 6925 Hollywood Boulevard. You can purchase tickets to the screening and award presentation on the Screamfest website.

This night promises to be a thrilling celebration of horror classics and a tribute to Cundey’s remarkable career. Special guests, including John Carpenter, are expected to attend the event.