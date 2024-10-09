Socalo’s Pork Belly Guacamole Supports Childhood Cancer Fight with Every Bite

A Portion of Proceeds Will Benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Socalo restaurant is extending its support for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) with a limited-time offer on its Pork Belly Guacamole, following this past weekend’s successful fundraiser with Chef Susan Feniger. Through October 19, patrons can enjoy Socalo’s signature guacamole dish while also contributing to the fight against childhood cancer.

For every Pork Belly Guacamole order, priced at $21.50, Socalo will donate $1 to ALSF. The proceeds will help provide resources to families affected by childhood cancer and support cancer research efforts.

Feniger’s ongoing commitment to ALSF shows Socalo’s dedication to both delicious food and meaningful causes. The Pork Belly Guacamole is available for a limited time, inviting guests to indulge in a flavorful dish that makes a difference. Located at 1920 Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica, the restaurant’s Taco Tuesday menu is also available from 11:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly. On social media, Chef Feninger said, “I was with the @socalorestaurant crew yesterday @lalovesalexs helping to raise over 1.7 million in the fight against childhood cancer! A really great day! If you missed the event you can still support by ordering our Crispy Pork Belly Guacamole at Socalo.”