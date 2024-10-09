October 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Castanea Sicilian Cafe: Bringing the Sweetness of Sicily to Venice Beach

THE CAFE

Welcome to Castanea Sicilian Cafe: “Il dolce far niente – the sweetness of doing nothing” arrived at Venice Beach! Our cafe invites you to step away from the rush of daily life, whether it’s through a sip of our freshly brewed Italian coffee or a bite of our pastries, savory & gelato. The concept was founded by Nando& Rose, a couple with Sicilian roots, and it was designed to be a testament to the rich flavors and culinary traditions of the Italian island Sicily. Step into our inviting space and discover a slice of paradise or just order it to your home with our delivery & catering services.

OUR STORY

If you create something the world has never seen before, there’s probably a pretty interesting story behind it. This is ours.

We are Nando& Rose, a married couple & the founders of Castanea Sicilian Cafe. Both of us have Sicilian roots & we were lucky to have spent every summer on this beautiful Island.

A typical Sicilian lightheartedness, delicious traditional food & the Italian coffee culture is what we grew up with & what we both cherish a lot.

The idea of a cafe emerged from the desire to preserve our precious heritage by sharing it. We want to make it accessible to all those who need a little break from everyday life & want to immerse themselves in the world of Sicilian enjoyment & the ideal of “il dolce far niente – the sweetness of doing nothing.”

With a lot of love & dedication we blended our affinity for coffee, food & Sicilian culture into an ambiance of warmth & hospitality.

Castanea means chestnut in Latin. Our name goes back to the oldest chestnut tree in the world, “Il castagnodei cento cavalli”. It is located on the volcano Etna in Sicily and its size and shape have been a place of rest and shelter for centuries from visitors to the island to a legend of a princess and her 100 horsemen who needed protection from a sudden storm, which is the legend where the tree got its name.

Today, we proudly present our unique cafe to Venice Beach. Now our dream has become reality & we are catering to fulfill yours!

