October 7, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Groups to Host Commemorations To Mark First Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks

Community Events Include Speakers, Installations, and Reflections on the Ongoing Conflict

Several groups will commemorate the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel with events and tributes over 24 hours beginning the evening of Oct. 6 at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The commemorations will continue on the evening of Oct. 7 with a special program at the Saban Theatre organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, Israeli-American Council, StandWithUs, and Temple of the Arts.

Featured speakers at the Oct. 7 event include Dr. Mayim Bialik, Israeli actress Moran Atias, Israeli performer Raviv Kaner, and more than 30 elected officials, including Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks. The event will be live-streamed here. The Jewish Federation Los Angeles has also unveiled an “L.A. Remembers” installation on the side of its headquarters at 6505 Wilshire Blvd., as a tribute to the victims and resilience of the community.

On Monday, Oct. 7, If Not Now LA and hundreds of American Jews will gather to mark one year since the attacks at the event “Every Life, A Universe: Los Angeles 10/7 Memorial Gathering for Israeli and Palestinian Life.” The group’s community event will also address concerns over what organizers describe as “brutal collective punishment by the Israeli government” as the violence in the region continues to affect Israel, Lebanon, and beyond.

The anniversary falls during the Jewish High Holidays, a time of reflection and repentance. The Jewish community in Los Angeles will gather to mourn lives lost and those affected by the ongoing conflict, emphasizing that violence runs counter to Jewish values and does not ensure safety for anyone.

The If Not Now event takes place on Monday, October 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature remarks from Rabbi Robin Podolsky, Rabbi Aryeh Cohen, and representatives from Salt of the Earth at Grand Park, 205 N Spring Street. They ask that attendees wear white.  

Additionally, Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman and council members John Mirisch, Mary Wells, and Craig Corman along with community members, elected officials, and religious leaders, will attend a commemoration at the Israel flag installation in Beverly Hills at 6:00 a.m.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Another Majestic Coral Tree Fell in Brentwood

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

The tree toppled into the roadway on San Vicente on Friday morning, between Darlington and Bringham. @culvercitywlanews Another Majestic Coral...

Photo: LAFD
News

Two Hospitalized After Westchester Duplex Fire, Woman in Critical Condition

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Firefighters Quickly Extinguished the Blaze, Woman Sustained Severe Burns A fire at a one-story duplex in Westchester left a woman...

Photo: CCPD
News

DUI Arrest Made After Friday Night Traffic Stop in Culver City, Police Urge Caution

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Driver Arrested on Sepulveda Boulevard Following a Traffic Violation Culver City Police officers arrested a driver on suspicion of driving...

Photo: Sam Cataranzo
News

Santa Monica Police Officer Attacked in Unprovoked Knife Assault Outside Police Station

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Mayor Calls for Urgent Action on Public Safety in Social Media Statement One of the Santa Monica Police Department’s (SMPD)...
News, Video

(Video) Center For Early Education Combines a Nurturing Environment With Addressing Children’s’ Needs

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

For More Info, Go to centerforearlyeducation.org @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to centerforearlyeduducation.org #santamonica #losangeles #california #education #earlychildhoodeducation #childhood #losangeles...
News

Industrious Expands, Opens New Flexible Workspaces in LA

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

By Susan Payne New and expanded Industrious offices are opening soon in Los Angeles. Founded in 2012 by Jamie Hodari...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Art Walk & Roll Festival Taking Place This Weekend on Washington Boulevard

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

The City to Host Day of Art, Live Performances, and Family-Friendly Fun Culver City’s vibrant Arts District is set to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Water Service Restored in Blair Hills After Valve Break During Test Shutdown

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

Golden State Water Company Resolves Brief Outage on the Same Day As an update, water service in the Blair Hills...

Photo: LAPD
News

Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

Judge Rules On Insanity Plea During Latest Hearing  Shawn Laval Smith has been sentenced to life in prison without the...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley in Upcoming Election

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders. @culvercitywlanews See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toscana Hosts Exclusive First Wine Dinner of the Season Featuring Scarpa Winery

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Indulge in a Five-Course Italian Meal Paired With 90+ Point Wines Toscana Restaurant in Brentwood is ushering in the fall...

Photo: Herd & Grace
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Herd & Grace Hosts Fall BBQ to Support MaxLove Project on October 5

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Enjoy Brisket While Raising Funds for Childhood Cancer Support Herd & Grace Steak Shop in West Los Angeles is inviting...

Photo: Tito’s Tacos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana Returns to Culver City to Support Local Arts Programs

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Annual Event to Raise Funds for Culver City Arts Foundation This Weekend Culver City’s Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka ...

Photo: Culver City
News

Blair Hills Residents Are Left Without Water as Repairs Underway

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Golden State Water Company Works to Fix Infrastructure Issues Residents in the Blair Hills neighborhood are currently experiencing water service...

Photo: YouTube
News

Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty in $2.6 Million Beverly Hills Jewelry Heist

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Suspect Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Smash-And-Grab Robbery A Long Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to federal...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR