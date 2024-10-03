Culver City Art Walk & Roll Festival Taking Place This Weekend on Washington Boulevard

The City to Host Day of Art, Live Performances, and Family-Friendly Fun

Culver City’s vibrant Arts District is set to come alive this Saturday, October 5, as the Culver City Arts District and the Arts District Residents Association present the annual Art Walk & Roll Festival. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., offering a day full of art, live music, food, and community festivities.

Washington Boulevard will be closed between La Cienega Avenue and Hutchison Avenue to accommodate the festival. Attendees can look forward to exploring local galleries, enjoying performances, and visiting a marketplace featuring 97 arts and crafts vendors. Highlights include two free performances by Luminario Ballet’s “LedZAerial” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., as well as live music, a beer garden, and activities for children.

To ease transportation concerns, event organizers encourage visitors to use public transit, carpool, or bike to the festival, with a bike valet available. For those using Culver CityBus, real-time bus tracking and trip planning are accessible via the Next CCBus app.



For more details and a full entertainment schedule, visit the Culver City Art Walk website.