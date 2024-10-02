Toscana Hosts Exclusive First Wine Dinner of the Season Featuring Scarpa Winery

Indulge in a Five-Course Italian Meal Paired With 90+ Point Wines

Toscana Restaurant in Brentwood is ushering in the fall season with its first wine dinner of the year, set to take place on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a selection of prestigious wines from SCARPA Winery, one of Piedmont, Italy’s most acclaimed estates, paired with an exquisite five-course menu at Toscana located at 11633 San Vicente Boulevard. For more information and to secure your spot, click here.

Hosted by Toscana Wine Directors Roberto Facciolla and Edoardo Di Silvestri, the dinner will spotlight Barolo, Barbaresco, and other renowned SCARPA wines, all rated 90 points and above. SCARPA CEO Davide Champion will also be in attendance, offering insights into the winery’s rich history and guiding guests through tastings of these exceptional wines.

The evening’s menu, crafted by Toscana’s Executive Chef Miguel Martinez, is designed to complement the fine wines with dishes like soft polenta with porcini and black truffle, homemade butternut squash ravioli, and Brasato al Barolo.

Menu:

Antipasto: Crostini with chicken liver, grilled peaches, and balsamic reduction, paired with Scarpa Monferrato Bianco 2020.

First Course: Soft polenta with porcini and black truffle, paired with Scarpa Barbera d’Asti I Bricchi 2019 (92 points, Wine Enthusiast).

Second Course: Butternut squash ravioli, paired with Scarpa Barbaresco Tettineive 2019 (93 points, Wine Enthusiast).

Third Course: Brasato al Barolo with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach, paired with Scarpa Barolo Tettimorra 2018 (91 points, James Suckling).

Dessert: Millefoglie, served with a dessert wine.

The cost of the dinner is $160 per person (excluding tax and gratuity).

The event promises a memorable evening of elevated Italian cuisine and fine wine in the intimate setting of Toscana’s private cellar. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the flavors of one of Italy’s most prestigious wineries.