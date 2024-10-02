October 3, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Toscana Hosts Exclusive First Wine Dinner of the Season Featuring Scarpa Winery

Photo: Official

Indulge in a Five-Course Italian Meal Paired With 90+ Point Wines

Toscana Restaurant in Brentwood is ushering in the fall season with its first wine dinner of the year, set to take place on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a selection of prestigious wines from SCARPA Winery, one of Piedmont, Italy’s most acclaimed estates, paired with an exquisite five-course menu at Toscana located at 11633 San Vicente Boulevard. For more information and to secure your spot, click here.

Hosted by Toscana Wine Directors Roberto Facciolla and Edoardo Di Silvestri, the dinner will spotlight Barolo, Barbaresco, and other renowned SCARPA wines, all rated 90 points and above. SCARPA CEO Davide Champion will also be in attendance, offering insights into the winery’s rich history and guiding guests through tastings of these exceptional wines.

The evening’s menu, crafted by Toscana’s Executive Chef Miguel Martinez, is designed to complement the fine wines with dishes like soft polenta with porcini and black truffle, homemade butternut squash ravioli, and Brasato al Barolo.

Menu:

  • Antipasto: Crostini with chicken liver, grilled peaches, and balsamic reduction, paired with Scarpa Monferrato Bianco 2020.
  • First Course: Soft polenta with porcini and black truffle, paired with Scarpa Barbera d’Asti I Bricchi 2019 (92 points, Wine Enthusiast).
  • Second Course: Butternut squash ravioli, paired with Scarpa Barbaresco Tettineive 2019 (93 points, Wine Enthusiast).
  • Third Course: Brasato al Barolo with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach, paired with Scarpa Barolo Tettimorra 2018 (91 points, James Suckling).
  • Dessert: Millefoglie, served with a dessert wine.

The cost of the dinner is $160 per person (excluding tax and gratuity).

The event promises a memorable evening of elevated Italian cuisine and fine wine in the intimate setting of Toscana’s private cellar. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the flavors of one of Italy’s most prestigious wineries.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley in Upcoming Election

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders. @culvercitywlanews See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica...

Photo: Herd & Grace
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Herd & Grace Hosts Fall BBQ to Support MaxLove Project on October 5

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Enjoy Brisket While Raising Funds for Childhood Cancer Support Herd & Grace Steak Shop in West Los Angeles is inviting...

Photo: Tito’s Tacos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana Returns to Culver City to Support Local Arts Programs

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Annual Event to Raise Funds for Culver City Arts Foundation This Weekend Culver City’s Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka ...

Photo: Culver City
News

Blair Hills Residents Are Left Without Water as Repairs Underway

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Golden State Water Company Works to Fix Infrastructure Issues Residents in the Blair Hills neighborhood are currently experiencing water service...

Photo: YouTube
News

Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty in $2.6 Million Beverly Hills Jewelry Heist

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Suspect Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Smash-And-Grab Robbery A Long Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to federal...

Photo One Featured Image Image Source: Federal Plea Agreement
art, News

Suspect Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Sell Stolen Warhol Artwork in Beverly Hills Auction House

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

The Warhol Print Was Originally Sold by a West Hollywood Gallery  Brian Alec Light, 58, of Hudson, Ohio, is expected...
News, Video

(Video) CD 11 City Council Member Traci Park Holds Prop 36 Press Conference

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

with Brentwood Community Council Chair Carolyn Jordan and Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. @culvercitywlanews CD 11 City Council Member Traci...
News

Los Angeles Heat Wave to Bring Triple-Digit Temperatures, Cooling Centers Open Citywide

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Dangerously High Temperatures Expected Through Thursday A heat wave is set to bring dangerously high temperatures to Los Angeles this...

Photo: CCPD
News

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Culver City, Police Investigation Underway

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Culver City Police Seek Witnesses After a Pedestrian Was Killed Monday A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in...
News

Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting...

Photo: Official
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with Two Los Angeles Locations

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...
News

Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Antisemitic Shooting in the Pico Robertson District

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Suspect Targeted Two Jewish Men Leaving Synagogues, Pleads Guilty  A man who shot and wounded two Jewish men in Los...
Dining, Video

(Video) Authentic Sicilian Cafe Opens Along Venice Boardwalk

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Castanea is across from the Venice Skatepark @culvercitywlanews Castanea is across from the Venice Skatepark #venice #venicebeach #italian #italy #sicily...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, September 23, 2024

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

City Council Increases Pay, Approves Contracts, Traffic Cameras Following a public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved a five-year agreement...

Photo: If Not Now
News

Rabbis Lead Protest at AIPAC Los Angeles Headquarters, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Jewish Activists Call for Repentance During Elul, Criticizing AIPAC’s Influence A group of rabbis, Jewish activists, and allies gathered at...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR