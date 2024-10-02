October 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Blair Hills Residents Are Left Without Water as Repairs Underway

Photo: Culver City

Golden State Water Company Works to Fix Infrastructure Issues

Residents in the Blair Hills neighborhood are currently experiencing water service interruptions as Golden State Water Company works to address an issue involving a valve and water main, according to a press release from Culver City officials.

The social media press statement from Culver City stated there is no estimate of when water service will be restored. We will update this breaking story as events develop. 

The company is coordinating with the city to make repairs, which are expected to take several hours, officials said. Homes along Vicstone Court and Ver Halen Court are currently without water, while other residents in the area may notice reduced water pressure.

Golden State Water Company has asked residents to conserve water during this time to help mitigate the impact of the service issues. Since this is a breaking news story, we will update it as the story develops. 

For more information about the water service, residents can visit the Golden State Water Company website. Updates will also be posted on social media.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty in $2.6 Million Beverly Hills Jewelry Heist

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Suspect Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Smash-And-Grab Robbery A Long Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to federal...

Photo One Featured Image Image Source: Federal Plea Agreement
art, News

Suspect Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Sell Stolen Warhol Artwork in Beverly Hills Auction House

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

The Warhol Print Was Originally Sold by a West Hollywood Gallery  Brian Alec Light, 58, of Hudson, Ohio, is expected...
News, Video

(Video) CD 11 City Council Member Traci Park Holds Prop 36 Press Conference

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

with Brentwood Community Council Chair Carolyn Jordan and Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. @culvercitywlanews CD 11 City Council Member Traci...
News

Los Angeles Heat Wave to Bring Triple-Digit Temperatures, Cooling Centers Open Citywide

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Dangerously High Temperatures Expected Through Thursday A heat wave is set to bring dangerously high temperatures to Los Angeles this...

Photo: CCPD
News

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Culver City, Police Investigation Underway

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Culver City Police Seek Witnesses After a Pedestrian Was Killed Monday A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in...
News

Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting...

Photo: Official
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with Two Los Angeles Locations

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...
News

Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Antisemitic Shooting in the Pico Robertson District

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Suspect Targeted Two Jewish Men Leaving Synagogues, Pleads Guilty  A man who shot and wounded two Jewish men in Los...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, September 23, 2024

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

City Council Increases Pay, Approves Contracts, Traffic Cameras Following a public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved a five-year agreement...

Photo: If Not Now
News

Rabbis Lead Protest at AIPAC Los Angeles Headquarters, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Jewish Activists Call for Repentance During Elul, Criticizing AIPAC’s Influence A group of rabbis, Jewish activists, and allies gathered at...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Dies After Beverly Hills Altercation Involving Father and Child

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Physical Confrontation on Spalding Drive Leaves One Man Dead A man died after a physical altercation on Saturday afternoon in...
News

Wild Fork Foods: The Next Household Name for Protein

September 27, 2024

Read more
September 27, 2024

By Susan Payne Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market, is changing the way people shop for and...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Blue Shield of California
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Offered at Community Resource Centers in West Los Angeles

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

No-Cost Vaccines and Health Screenings on September 28, With $20 Grocery Gift Cards  L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield...

Photo: Culver City
News

Love Local Event Hosted by Culver City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Support Local Businesses

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Join the Celebration on Saturday, September 28 at Westfield Culver City Culver City is inviting the community to celebrate and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR