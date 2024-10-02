Blair Hills Residents Are Left Without Water as Repairs Underway

Golden State Water Company Works to Fix Infrastructure Issues

Residents in the Blair Hills neighborhood are currently experiencing water service interruptions as Golden State Water Company works to address an issue involving a valve and water main, according to a press release from Culver City officials.

The social media press statement from Culver City stated there is no estimate of when water service will be restored. We will update this breaking story as events develop.

The company is coordinating with the city to make repairs, which are expected to take several hours, officials said. Homes along Vicstone Court and Ver Halen Court are currently without water, while other residents in the area may notice reduced water pressure.

Golden State Water Company has asked residents to conserve water during this time to help mitigate the impact of the service issues. Since this is a breaking news story, we will update it as the story develops.

For more information about the water service, residents can visit the Golden State Water Company website. Updates will also be posted on social media.