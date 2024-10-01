October 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Blair Hills Residents Without Water as Repairs Underway

Golden State Water Company Works to Fix Infrastructure Issues

Residents in the Blair Hills neighborhood are currently experiencing water service interruptions as Golden State Water Company works to address an issue involving a valve and water main, according to a press release from Culver City officials.

The company is coordinating with the city to make repairs, which are expected to take several hours, officials said. Homes along Vicstone Court and Ver Halen Court are currently without water, while other residents in the area may notice reduced water pressure.

Golden State Water Company has asked residents to conserve water during this time to help mitigate the impact of the service issues.

For more information about the water service, residents can visit the Golden State Water Company website. Updates will also be posted on social media.

