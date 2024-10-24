October 25, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

Photo Credit: YouTube

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced a recommendation to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have been in prison for over 35 years for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. The decision comes after a review of the case, focusing on the brothers’ rehabilitation efforts during their incarceration.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge will now determine whether the brothers, aged 53 and 56, will be formally resentenced. The court date is yet to be scheduled.

District Attorney Gascón, who established the Resentencing Unit in 2021 to address over-incarceration, emphasized that the process reflects a commitment to a more equitable justice system. To date, his office has reviewed 705 cases, resulting in 332 resentencings. The Menendez brothers’ case could soon add to this number. Of these resentencings, about 25 of whom were people convicted of murder, only four have reoffended.

“Today, as we move forward with the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez…we must acknowledge the deep pain and suffering experienced by the victims’ families,” Gascón said. He also noted that the office now has a “deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding sexual violence,” referencing the defense’s original argument that the brothers acted out of fear of ongoing abuse.

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 after two trials, the first of which resulted in a mistrial. Their case gained national attention as defense attorneys argued that the brothers killed their parents due to years of sexual and emotional abuse, but the prosecution dismissed these claims.

The decision to recommend resentencing comes after the DA’s Resentencing Unit reviewed the brothers’ case, considering their behavior in prison and rehabilitation efforts, as well as the psychological trauma they experienced before the murders. If the court agrees, the Menendez brothers may soon be released, although the timing remains uncertain.

The brothers have also filed a habeas petition seeking to overturn their convictions based on new evidence. While this process continues, the resentencing recommendation focuses primarily on their rehabilitation during their time behind bars.

in Breaking News, News
