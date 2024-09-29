Man Dies After Beverly Hills Altercation Involving Father and Child

Physical Confrontation on Spalding Drive Leaves One Man Dead

A man died after a physical altercation on Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills, according to a statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHDP) on social media. There are media reports of the man attacking others, but the BHPD has not confirmed these reports as of yet.

At approximately 2:51 p.m. on September 28, 2024, officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a report of unknown trouble in the 100 block of Spalding Drive. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with injuries following a confrontation.

According to the investigation, the altercation occurred when a male suspect confronted the victim and his child as they were walking on the sidewalk. During the struggle, the victim stabbed the suspect, and both men sustained injuries.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The cause of death is under investigation. The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Detectives from the Beverly Hills Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact BHPD at (310) 285-2125.