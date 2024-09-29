September 30, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Dies After Beverly Hills Altercation Involving Father and Child

Photo: Facebook

Physical Confrontation on Spalding Drive Leaves One Man Dead

A man died after a physical altercation on Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills, according to a statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHDP) on social media. There are media reports of the man attacking others, but the BHPD has not confirmed these reports as of yet. 

At approximately 2:51 p.m. on September 28, 2024, officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a report of unknown trouble in the 100 block of Spalding Drive. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with injuries following a confrontation.

According to the investigation, the altercation occurred when a male suspect confronted the victim and his child as they were walking on the sidewalk. During the struggle, the victim stabbed the suspect, and both men sustained injuries.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The cause of death is under investigation. The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Detectives from the Beverly Hills Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact BHPD at (310) 285-2125.

Photo: If Not Now
News

Rabbis Lead Protest at AIPAC Los Angeles Headquarters, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Jewish Activists Call for Repentance During Elul, Criticizing AIPAC’s Influence A group of rabbis, Jewish activists, and allies gathered at...
News

Wild Fork Foods: The Next Household Name for Protein

September 27, 2024

Read more
September 27, 2024

By Susan Payne Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market, is changing the way people shop for and...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Blue Shield of California
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Offered at Community Resource Centers in West Los Angeles

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

No-Cost Vaccines and Health Screenings on September 28, With $20 Grocery Gift Cards  L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield...

Photo: Culver City
News

Love Local Event Hosted by Culver City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Support Local Businesses

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Join the Celebration on Saturday, September 28 at Westfield Culver City Culver City is inviting the community to celebrate and...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Department Late Night Stop Yields Arrest, Dangerous Item

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Automated License Plate Reader Leads to the Arrest of a Suspect A suspect was arrested late Monday night after Culver...

Photo: UCLA
News, Real Estate

Judge Orders Closure of UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium Amid Veterans Land Lawsuit

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

U.S. District Judge Pushes UCLA and Brentwood School to Resolve Issues Many people in West Los Angeles have been wondering...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Investigates Flash Robberies at 7-Eleven Stores Involving Bicycle-Riding Suspects

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Groups of Up to 40 Suspects Have Targeted 14 Los Angeles Convenience Stores The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Man Indicted on 26 Felony Counts Including Rape, Stalking, Faces Life in Prison

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Police Suspect There May Be More Victims, Seek Public’s Help  Terrance Hawkins has been indicted on 26 felony counts, including...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Quick Bites: New Restaurants, Sad Closures, Espresso Tonics, Free Breakfast Burritos

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Check Out News on Wake and Late, Alfred, Jaca, and Culver City’s Ceviche Stop Chefs Daniel Patterson and Keith Corbin...

Image IAMLA
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience Italy in LA: Taste of Italy Returns for a Night of Food, Wine, and Entertainment

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Sample the Best of Italian Cuisine and Wine at Iamla’s 13th Annual Event The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Wreckage of the Fire in West Los Angeles on Bundy

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Building engulfed in flames between Ace Hardware and Staples. Traffic on Bundy has been reopened. LAFD Fought the fire for...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Hosts a Workshop and Informational Lunch for United Against Hate Week

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Interactive Events to Foster Community Resilience and Educate Residents As part of the ongoing United Against Hate Week, the City...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD Announces Weeklong DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across Los Angeles

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Checkpoints Aim to Remove Impaired Drivers, Saturation Patrols During Daylight Hours The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will conduct a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Mpox Cases Double in LA County, Health Officials Urge Immediate Vaccination

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Unvaccinated Individuals Account for 70% of New Infections As Cases Rise The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has...

