September 27, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Love Local Event Hosted by Culver City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Support Local Businesses

Photo: Culver City

Join the Celebration on Saturday, September 28 at Westfield Culver City

Culver City is inviting the community to celebrate and support local businesses as part of its “Love Local” program on Saturday, September 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Westfield Culver City, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. The event is part of the city’s broader #ChooseCulverCity campaign, which aims to spotlight local performers, enhance economic growth, and enrich the city’s commercial corridors.

This month’s Love Local event coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month and will feature a variety of cultural performances and activities. Attendees can enjoy live music, dancing, and family-friendly entertainment while supporting local businesses. The event will take place in Center Court on Level 1 of the mall, and will also showcase vibrant decor and an art display celebrating the month.

Featured performances include folklorico dancing by Grupo Folklorico La Rosa, music by Grammy-winning artist Lucky Diaz, and a performance by Culver City’s own Mariachi Alta California. In addition to entertainment, there will be complimentary fruit, face painting, and spin-to-win prizes, along with treats from local partners like Azucenela Churros.

While RSVPs are encouraged through the Westfield Culver City website, attendance is open to all.

The Love Local program will continue with two more events this fall: “Spooky Saturday” on October 19 in the West Washington Corridor, and a special seasonal celebration on December 14 in Downtown Culver City.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Blue Shield of California
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Offered at Community Resource Centers in West Los Angeles

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

No-Cost Vaccines and Health Screenings on September 28, With $20 Grocery Gift Cards  L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Department Late Night Stop Yields Arrest, Dangerous Item

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Automated License Plate Reader Leads to the Arrest of a Suspect A suspect was arrested late Monday night after Culver...

Photo: UCLA
News, Real Estate

Judge Orders Closure of UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium Amid Veterans Land Lawsuit

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

U.S. District Judge Pushes UCLA and Brentwood School to Resolve Issues Many people in West Los Angeles have been wondering...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Investigates Flash Robberies at 7-Eleven Stores Involving Bicycle-Riding Suspects

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Groups of Up to 40 Suspects Have Targeted 14 Los Angeles Convenience Stores The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Man Indicted on 26 Felony Counts Including Rape, Stalking, Faces Life in Prison

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Police Suspect There May Be More Victims, Seek Public’s Help  Terrance Hawkins has been indicted on 26 felony counts, including...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Quick Bites: New Restaurants, Sad Closures, Espresso Tonics, Free Breakfast Burritos

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Check Out News on Wake and Late, Alfred, Jaca, and Culver City’s Ceviche Stop Chefs Daniel Patterson and Keith Corbin...

Image IAMLA
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience Italy in LA: Taste of Italy Returns for a Night of Food, Wine, and Entertainment

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Sample the Best of Italian Cuisine and Wine at Iamla’s 13th Annual Event The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Wreckage of the Fire in West Los Angeles on Bundy

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Building engulfed in flames between Ace Hardware and Staples. Traffic on Bundy has been reopened. LAFD Fought the fire for...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Hosts a Workshop and Informational Lunch for United Against Hate Week

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Interactive Events to Foster Community Resilience and Educate Residents As part of the ongoing United Against Hate Week, the City...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD Announces Weeklong DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across Los Angeles

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Checkpoints Aim to Remove Impaired Drivers, Saturation Patrols During Daylight Hours The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will conduct a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Mpox Cases Double in LA County, Health Officials Urge Immediate Vaccination

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Unvaccinated Individuals Account for 70% of New Infections As Cases Rise The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has...

Photo: CAP UCLA
News, Real Estate

CAP UCLA to Host Multimedia Show on Life and Murder of Iranian Pop Icon

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Javaad Alipoor Company’s Show Brings Political Mystery to the Stage UCLA’s Center for Art and Performance (CAP UCLA) will host...
News

Santa Monica Brew Works Celebrates 10 Years as City’s First and Only Craft Brewery

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Join the festivities starting Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. Featuring Special Beer Releases, Commemorative Merchandise, Anniversary Specials, Giveaways,...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s Why You Should Get a Library Card at Santa Monica Public Library

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

For More Information, Go To smpl.org @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to smpl.org #library #librarycard #losangeles #santamonica #book #books #read...

Photo: Official
News

Washington Blvd. Construction: Repaving, Striping, and Bus Detours Underway in Culver City

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

Crews Work on Washington Blvd. With Bus Detours and Lane Closures Expected Construction along Washington Blvd. in Culver City continues...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR