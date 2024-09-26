Love Local Event Hosted by Culver City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Support Local Businesses

Join the Celebration on Saturday, September 28 at Westfield Culver City

Culver City is inviting the community to celebrate and support local businesses as part of its “Love Local” program on Saturday, September 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Westfield Culver City, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. The event is part of the city’s broader #ChooseCulverCity campaign, which aims to spotlight local performers, enhance economic growth, and enrich the city’s commercial corridors.

This month’s Love Local event coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month and will feature a variety of cultural performances and activities. Attendees can enjoy live music, dancing, and family-friendly entertainment while supporting local businesses. The event will take place in Center Court on Level 1 of the mall, and will also showcase vibrant decor and an art display celebrating the month.

Featured performances include folklorico dancing by Grupo Folklorico La Rosa, music by Grammy-winning artist Lucky Diaz, and a performance by Culver City’s own Mariachi Alta California. In addition to entertainment, there will be complimentary fruit, face painting, and spin-to-win prizes, along with treats from local partners like Azucenela Churros.

While RSVPs are encouraged through the Westfield Culver City website, attendance is open to all.

The Love Local program will continue with two more events this fall: “Spooky Saturday” on October 19 in the West Washington Corridor, and a special seasonal celebration on December 14 in Downtown Culver City.