Quick Bites: New Restaurants, Sad Closures, Espresso Tonics, Free Breakfast Burritos

Check Out News on Wake and Late, Alfred, Jaca, and Culver City’s Ceviche Stop

Chefs Daniel Patterson and Keith Corbin have announced plans to open a new fine dining restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Son of a Gun. The new venture, set to open in 2025, will be called jaca, short for jacaranda, a nod to the blooming tree that enchanted the pair when they first explored the location years ago. The two chefs are the same duo who reopened Locol in Watts this year. 

The social media statement said, “We’re really excited to create something beautiful and fun in this amazing space,” The restaurant will feature a tasting menu, with Patterson leading the kitchen and both chefs co-owning the establishment.

The decision to name the restaurant jaca stems from the memorable jacaranda tree that flourished behind what later became Alta in 2017, evoking a magical atmosphere. Patterson and Corbin said they aim to carry on that spirit of transformation in their new project.

The chefs also congratulated Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, the founders of Son of a Gun, for their 13 successful years serving the Los Angeles community. “We know that the restaurant has meant a lot to LA, and we’re honored to open in such a terrific location.”

Ceviche Stop, the Peruvian fusion restaurant helmed by Chef Walther Adrianzen, will permanently close its Culver City location on September 22 due to ongoing safety concerns in the area. The restaurant, known for its elevated Peruvian ceviche and creative culinary twists, announced the decision in a statement, citing the inability to ensure the safety of customers and staff at its current location.

“Our final day of service will be September 22, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” the restaurant stated. “The safety of our customers and staff has always been our top priority, but unfortunately, we can no longer guarantee it.”

Ceviche Stop expressed gratitude to its loyal customers for their support over the years and assured them that updates on a new location in La Puente, California, will be shared soon. Chef Adrianzen and the Ceviche Stop team thanked the community for its understanding and ongoing support during this transition.

Well-liked bagel and breakfast burrito spot Wake and Late, known for its Downtown LA and Pasadena locations, has announced the long-awaited opening of its Hollywood location. The new spot will officially open its doors on Sunday, September 29, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., offering a tasty surprise for all who attend.

In celebration of the opening, Wake and Late will be giving away free breakfast to guests during the opening hours at their new location, 6334 Selma Ave. Hollywood residents are invited to join the celebration and enjoy the signature bagels and breakfast burritos Wake and Late is known for, as the brand expands into the heart of Hollywood. On the website, locations in West Hollywood, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica as listed as “coming soon.”

Icelandic Glacial, known for its pure natural spring water, has teamed up with Alfred Coffee to introduce two limited-edition tonic drinks featuring their new sparkling flavors—Tarocco Blood Orange and Sicilian Lemon. Starting September 25, the Espresso Blood Orange Tonic and Matcha Lemon Tonic will be available for six weeks at all Alfred Coffee locations in Los Angeles, excluding the LAX branch.

These refreshing beverages offer a unique twist on classic flavors by combining Alfred’s signature espresso and matcha with Icelandic Glacial’s lightly carbonated sparkling water.

The new offerings include:

  • Espresso Blood Orange Tonic: Alfred’s espresso is brightened by Icelandic Glacial’s Tarocco Blood Orange Sparkling Water and finished with a shot of tonic syrup made from lemongrass, lime, and cinchona bark.
  • Matcha Lemon Tonic: Alfred’s ceremonial-grade matcha is paired with Icelandic Glacial’s Sicilian Lemon Sparkling Water, complemented by the same house-made tonic syrup.

Priced at $5.50 for 16 ounces and $6.00 for 24 ounces, these Icelandic Glacial Tonics are available for a limited time. At-home recipes inspired by these in-store creations are also available for those who want to recreate the experience.

