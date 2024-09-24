September 25, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica Brew Works Celebrates 10 Years as City’s First and Only Craft Brewery

Join the festivities starting Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. Featuring Special Beer Releases, Commemorative Merchandise, Anniversary Specials, Giveaways, and more!

Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), the first and only locally owned craft brewery on LA’s Westside, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary! From Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, SMBW invites the community to join in the festivities at their award-winning Tasting Room and Beer Garden, located at 1920 Colorado Avenue.

To commemorate this milestone, SMBW will offer 10% off all draft beer purchases throughout the weekend. Restaurant partner Emmy Squared Pizza will match the 10% off discount for dine-in orders. The brewery will also feature a pair of exclusive, limited-edition anniversary beer releases: Hang 10 Hazy IPA and Magic Hour IPA. Both will be available on draft and in 4-packs (16 oz cans) to-go.

Starting Saturday 9/28, buy a pint of either anniversary IPA and ‘keep-the-glass’ as a commemorative a keepsake (while supplies last). Attendees can also purchase NEW limited-edition anniversary merchandise and ‘shop the vault’ for throwback items at clearance prices. Patrons can expect more fun activities happening on-site and possibly even a surprise or two!

Anniversary Beer Releases:
Hang 10, Hazy IPA (7.0% ABV)
Dive into a wave of righteous flavor! Hang 10 Hazy IPA is crafted with a killer blend of hyper-lush hops. Juicy swells of tropical aromas collide with a succulent surge of pineapple, passionfruit, and vibrant tangerine. It’s paradise in a pint.

Magic Hour, Santa Monica-Style IPA (7.0% ABV)
Featuring Cashmere, Citra, and Wakatu hops, this snappy IPA offers a bright burst of citrus and sweet fruit flavors, balanced by floral and herbal notes. Soft on the palate yet pleasantly assertive, this brew is a harmonious hybrid that bridges style characteristics form both West Cost and New England style IPAs.

To complement the anniversary beers, Emmy Squared Pizza—the only West Coast location of the Brooklyn born favorite—will offer a special California-inspired BBQ Chicken Pizza, perfectly pairing with SMBW’s “Beach Brewed” vibes.

“We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the incredible support of our community,” said Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “This anniversary isn’t just about celebrating our brewery, but also the amazing people who’ve been part of our story. We can’t wait to raise a glass with everyone who’s made these last 10 years so special.”

Since opening in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works has become a cornerstone of LA’s burgeoning craft beer scene, offering world-class hospitality and innovative brews that reflect the spirit of their coastal hometown. Over the past decade they’ve received many accolades, including being voted back-to-back “Best Local Craft Brewery” in Los Angeles Times ‘Best of the Southland’ contest, 2022 & 2023.

Mark your calendars for a weekend full of fresh beer, good vibes, and celebration. A toast to a 10-years of great memories—and many more to come! For more information and updates follow @santamonicabrewworks on Facebook and Instagram.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Wreckage of the Fire in West Los Angeles on Bundy

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Building engulfed in flames between Ace Hardware and Staples. Traffic on Bundy has been reopened. LAFD Fought the fire for...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Hosts a Workshop and Informational Lunch for United Against Hate Week

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Interactive Events to Foster Community Resilience and Educate Residents As part of the ongoing United Against Hate Week, the City...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD Announces Weeklong DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across Los Angeles

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Checkpoints Aim to Remove Impaired Drivers, Saturation Patrols During Daylight Hours The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will conduct a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Mpox Cases Double in LA County, Health Officials Urge Immediate Vaccination

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Unvaccinated Individuals Account for 70% of New Infections As Cases Rise The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has...

Photo: CAP UCLA
News, Real Estate

CAP UCLA to Host Multimedia Show on Life and Murder of Iranian Pop Icon

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Javaad Alipoor Company’s Show Brings Political Mystery to the Stage UCLA’s Center for Art and Performance (CAP UCLA) will host...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s Why You Should Get a Library Card at Santa Monica Public Library

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

For More Information, Go To smpl.org @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to smpl.org #library #librarycard #losangeles #santamonica #book #books #read...

Photo: Official
News

Washington Blvd. Construction: Repaving, Striping, and Bus Detours Underway in Culver City

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

Crews Work on Washington Blvd. With Bus Detours and Lane Closures Expected Construction along Washington Blvd. in Culver City continues...

Photo: Official
News

United Against Hate Week Launches in LA to Combat Rising Hate Crimes

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

LA vs Hate Leads a Week of Action With Community Leaders  The annual United Against Hate Week (UAHW) kicked off...
Breaking News, News

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Vacant Sawtelle Commercial Building on Bundy Drive

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

No Injuries Reported as Crews Work to Extinguish Stubborn Flames The Los Angeles Fired Department firefighters are battling a blaze...

Photo: YouTube Fox 11 News
News

Rollerblader Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in the Sawtelle District

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

Driver of Black SUV Fled Scene After Fatal Collision on Bundy Drive A unidentified man in his 30s was struck...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West Los Angeles School Guidance Counselor Charged With Sex with a Minor Student

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

Authorities Believe There Could Be More Victims, Seek Further Information  On September 20, Los Angeles County District Attorney (LADA) George...

Photo Credit YouTube Film the Police LA
News

Palms Neighborhood Council Member Suspended After Alleged Harassment at Community Event

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

Kyle McAuley Accused of Harassing Journalists and Knocking Council President to the Ground By Dolores Quintana After the appalling incident...

Photo: LASD
News

West Hollywood Detectives Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Several Violent Assaults

September 20, 2024

Read more
September 20, 2024

Suspect Allegedly Committed Five Unprovoked Assaults on Santa Monica Boulevard Detectives from the West Hollywood Station are seeking the public’s...

Photo: LA Opera
News

This Weekend: Free Simulcast of LA Opera’s Madame Butterfly at Santa Monica Pier

September 20, 2024

Read more
September 20, 2024

Experience Puccini’s Classic With Live Performances, Family-Friendly Activities LA Opera is bringing the beloved opera Madame Butterfly to the Santa...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Multiple Suspects in Busy Week of Traffic Stops and Crime Investigations

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Traffic Stops Lead to Arrests for Drug Sales, Stolen Vehicles, and Illegal Firearms The Culver City Police Department has issued...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR