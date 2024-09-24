Culver City Hosts a Workshop and Informational Lunch for United Against Hate Week

Interactive Events to Foster Community Resilience and Educate Residents

As part of the ongoing United Against Hate Week, the City of Culver City is hosting events to promote resilience and unity in the face of hate and implicit biases. United Against Hate Week, which runs from September 21 to 27, 2024, is a nationwide initiative encouraging local civic action to combat hate and foster community safety.

One of the highlighted events, Resilience: This Moment and Beyond, will take place on Wednesday, September 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Culver City Senior Center. The interactive workshop, developed in partnership with the organization Right to Be, aims to teach participants how to build resilience through a three-step process: accepting the present, shaping their personal narrative, and making conscious choices. The session will explore the difference between resilience and self-care and offer practices to help individuals recover from trauma while still finding moments of joy.

Space for this event is limited, and participants are encouraged to register in advance.

In addition, on Thursday, September 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Culver City Police Department will host a United Against Hate Lunch and Learn at the Los Angeles Outpatient Center. This event will feature a panel discussion with local mental health professionals, Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims, the Mobile Crisis Team, and representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office of Victim Services. Topics will include the difference between hate crimes and hate incidents, the process of reporting such events, and how communities can work together to support victims and foster safer environments.

Both events are part of a broader effort by Culver City to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. City officials hope these initiatives will inspire residents to take an active role in combating hate in their communities.

For more information or to register for the events, visit the Culver City United Against Hate Week webpage.