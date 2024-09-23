September 24, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Washington Blvd. Construction: Repaving, Striping, and Bus Detours Underway in Culver City

Photo: Official

Crews Work on Washington Blvd. With Bus Detours and Lane Closures Expected

Construction along Washington Blvd. in Culver City continues to progress, with recent and upcoming changes impacting traffic and public transit.

Recent Work Completed

This past week, crews finished removing the bus platforms along Washington Blvd. Striping was also removed from the stretch between Robertson Blvd. and Helms Ave. Temporary signage has been installed to remind the public to share the road with cyclists. The signs emphasize that “Bikes May Use Full Lane” as part of the city’s efforts to ensure safety for all road users.

Upcoming Construction

This week, construction teams will repave Washington Blvd. between Ince Blvd. and Robertson Blvd. Crews will also begin removing striping in the downtown area around Culver Blvd., and bus platforms along Culver Blvd. will be taken out.

Detours and Traffic Impacts

The City of Culver City is taking measures to reduce the impact of construction on residents and businesses, but some disruption is expected. Crews are working to limit dust, noise, and lane closures, and street sweepers are being used to minimize dust. However, detours and temporary lane closures will affect the area throughout the project:

  • One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times.
  • Businesses will stay open during normal hours, and access will be maintained.
  • Drivers are urged to follow posted traffic controls and give cyclists at least three feet when passing.

Bus Detours

Bus detours, which started on September 5, will continue through the duration of the project. These detours affect Culver CityBus Lines 1, 1C1, 5, and 7, as well as LADOT CE437A, Big Blue Bus Route 17, and Metro Line 617. During construction, these routes will follow Venice Blvd. instead of Washington Blvd.

For further details on bus route changes, riders can visit the Culver CityBus and MOVE Culver City websites or check updated information at bus stops. To stay updated on the project and receive construction notifications, visit the MOVE Culver City website and sign up for email alerts.

