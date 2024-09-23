September 24, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

United Against Hate Week Launches in LA to Combat Rising Hate Crimes

Photo: Official

LA vs Hate Leads a Week of Action With Community Leaders 

The annual United Against Hate Week (UAHW) kicked off in Los Angeles on Friday, September 20, at the Historic Watts Train Station, hosted by LA vs Hate, the county’s anti-hate initiative. Attendees included prominent figures such as LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, District Attorney George Gascón, and various coalition partners. The event marks the start of a weeklong campaign aimed at uniting communities against hate and discrimination.

This year’s UAHW coincides with the UN International Day of Peace, underscoring the importance of taking local civic action to combat hate and promote inclusivity. Historically held in November, the event was moved to September to align with this international observance.

“United Against Hate Week is a powerful reminder that everyone can do something to stand up to hate,” said Supervisor Mitchell. “I encourage all residents to participate in local events and join LA County in standing up to hate every day.”

District Attorney Gascón highlighted the critical role of his office in prosecuting hate crimes, noting that LA County handles more hate crime cases than any other county in California. “In addition to vigorous prosecutions, our office’s groundbreaking anti-bias programs are making breakthroughs by addressing the root causes of hate through education, mental health support, and victim reconciliation.”

The press conference also introduced the “Stop Hate. Vote.” campaign, a non-partisan effort aimed at encouraging voters to reflect on how their actions and votes can impact the rise in hate incidents.

Frankie Aguirre, a survivor of hate, shared his experience with anti-gay harassment, explaining how LA vs Hate’s resources helped him move to a safer environment. Aguirre urged others to seek support through LAvsHate.org or by calling the 211 hotline.

Recent statistics underscore the alarming trend of hate incidents in California. Statewide, reported hate crimes have nearly doubled from 1,015 in 2019 to 1,970 in 2023. Following two years of double-digit increases, reported hate crimes in Los Angeles County grew 18% from 790 to 929, the second largest number in more than 20 years. These figures, compounded with the reality that hate crimes and incidents are typically underreported nationwide, underscore the urgent need to take action to protect and support targeted communities. 

This year’s United Against Hate Week will feature a variety of community events, including art projects, dialogues, and screenings, all aimed at fostering unity and fighting hate.

The campaign has grown from its origins in Northern California, responding to white supremacist rallies, and now spans over 200 communities nationwide. With hate crimes on the rise, initiatives like UAHW play a crucial role in mobilizing communities to take a stand.

For more information on local events or to report hate incidents, visit LAvsHate.org.

