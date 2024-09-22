September 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West Los Angeles School Guidance Counselor Charged With Sex with a Minor Student

Photo: Getty Photos

Authorities Believe There Could Be More Victims, Seek Further Information 

On September 20, Los Angeles County District Attorney (LADA) George Gascón announced that Julie Tichon, West Los Angeles high school guidance counselor, will be charged with having an unlawful sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student between February and March 2024.

District Attorney Gascón said in a press release, “Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community. Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim and holding this individual fully accountable. To every victim and family affected by such crimes, please know that we stand with you and will continue to fight for your safety and justice.”

Julie Elizabeth Tichon had been charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger; and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18. Between February and March 2024, Tichon allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a 16-year-old boy multiple times. Tichon no longer works at the school.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Tichon was listed online as a guidance staff member at the boy’s division of YULA High School, an Orthodox Jewish school in Pico-Robertson.” An article on the non-profit news site Forward, states that two students accused an unnamed staff member at Yeshiva University of Los Angeles (YULA) boy’s campus of a “sexual relationship of an inappropriate nature.” as stated in an email to parents from Rabbi Arye Sufrin in May. 

Tichon was arraigned on September 19 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. She was released by the court on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled November 1 in Dept. W31 of the Airport Courthouse. If convicted as charged, Tichon faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

Investigators believe there are more victims of Tichon. Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Operations West Bureau Detective Brent Hopkins at 213-473-0447. The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Sex Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube Fox 11 News
News

Rollerblader Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in the Sawtelle District

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

Driver of Black SUV Fled Scene After Fatal Collision on Bundy Drive A unidentified man in his 30s was struck...

Photo Credit YouTube Film the Police LA
News

Palms Neighborhood Council Member Suspended After Alleged Harassment at Community Event

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

Kyle McAuley Accused of Harassing Journalists and Knocking Council President to the Ground By Dolores Quintana After the appalling incident...

Photo: LASD
News

West Hollywood Detectives Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Several Violent Assaults

September 20, 2024

Read more
September 20, 2024

Suspect Allegedly Committed Five Unprovoked Assaults on Santa Monica Boulevard Detectives from the West Hollywood Station are seeking the public’s...

Photo: LA Opera
News

This Weekend: Free Simulcast of LA Opera’s Madame Butterfly at Santa Monica Pier

September 20, 2024

Read more
September 20, 2024

Experience Puccini’s Classic With Live Performances, Family-Friendly Activities LA Opera is bringing the beloved opera Madame Butterfly to the Santa...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Multiple Suspects in Busy Week of Traffic Stops and Crime Investigations

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Traffic Stops Lead to Arrests for Drug Sales, Stolen Vehicles, and Illegal Firearms The Culver City Police Department has issued...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Substance

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

By Dolores Quintana I saw The Substance and I was stunned. Coralie Fargeat’s second feature film felt like filmmaking as...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @culvercitywlanews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Popular Vietnamese Sandwich Pop-up Returns for One Last Event, Offering Pork and Mushroom Bánh Mì

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Final Chance to Taste Tra An’s Traditional Bánh Mì at September 22 Pop-Up at Cardinale Du Vin Tra An’s bánh...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Sunset Strip Restaurant Pink Taco Closes Its Doors After 12 Years in West Hollywood

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Restaurant Abruptly Shuts Down, Leaving Loyal Customers in the Dark Pink Taco, a well-known Mexican restaurant on the Sunset Strip,...

Photo: Instagram
News

Quick Bites: Deals, Specials and Celebrations at Local Restaurants on the Westside

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Go Go Bird’s New Mid-Day Happy Hour, Sidecar Donuts Lets Fans Choose New Flavor Go Go Bird, known for its...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...
News

‘A Must-See’: Light in the Piazza Comes to Broad Stage for One Night Musical

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

By Susan Payne An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to...

Photo : YouTube
News, Real Estate

Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested on Racketeering, Sex Trafficking Charges Amidst $61.5 Million Mansion Sale

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Federal Agents Seized Weapons and Disturbing Evidence From Combs’ Homes Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy,...

Photo: Instagram: Ronan
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate With Creative Cocktails and Wine Wednesday at Two of the Westside’s Most Cozy Restaurants

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Enjoy Ronan Restaurant’s Negroni-inspired drinks and Quaff Fine Wine at Hank’s  Ronan, a restaurant located at 7315 Melrose Ave, is...

Photo: Official
News

Event Update: Pups Without Borders Hosts Dog Adoption Event in Brentwood This Saturday

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Itkin to Participate in Adoption Event Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR