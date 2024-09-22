West Los Angeles School Guidance Counselor Charged With Sex with a Minor Student

Authorities Believe There Could Be More Victims, Seek Further Information

On September 20, Los Angeles County District Attorney (LADA) George Gascón announced that Julie Tichon, West Los Angeles high school guidance counselor, will be charged with having an unlawful sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student between February and March 2024.

District Attorney Gascón said in a press release, “Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community. Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim and holding this individual fully accountable. To every victim and family affected by such crimes, please know that we stand with you and will continue to fight for your safety and justice.”

Julie Elizabeth Tichon had been charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger; and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18. Between February and March 2024, Tichon allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a 16-year-old boy multiple times. Tichon no longer works at the school.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Tichon was listed online as a guidance staff member at the boy’s division of YULA High School, an Orthodox Jewish school in Pico-Robertson.” An article on the non-profit news site Forward, states that two students accused an unnamed staff member at Yeshiva University of Los Angeles (YULA) boy’s campus of a “sexual relationship of an inappropriate nature.” as stated in an email to parents from Rabbi Arye Sufrin in May.

Tichon was arraigned on September 19 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. She was released by the court on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled November 1 in Dept. W31 of the Airport Courthouse. If convicted as charged, Tichon faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

Investigators believe there are more victims of Tichon. Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Operations West Bureau Detective Brent Hopkins at 213-473-0447. The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Sex Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.