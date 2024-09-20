This Weekend: Free Simulcast of LA Opera’s Madame Butterfly at Santa Monica Pier

Experience Puccini’s Classic With Live Performances, Family-Friendly Activities

LA Opera is bringing the beloved opera Madame Butterfly to the Santa Monica Pier with a free, live simulcast on September 21, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. This family-friendly event invites all ages to enjoy Puccini’s iconic story of love and loss, starring Karah Son, broadcast live from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion onto a giant 20×30-foot screen. This is a yearly event that gives families and people who want to learn more about opera the chance to have a beautiful evening.

Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets to make the most of this evening under the stars. The opera is set against the backdrop of a 1930s film set, following the tragic tale of an American officer and his bride in Japan, with a marriage broker adding to the drama.

In addition to the performance, the event will feature creative activities, including face painting, balloon animals, a biodegradable glitter bar, and Magic Castle magician Dana Pleasant’s captivating illusions. These family-friendly attractions will take place before the opera begins, making for a magical evening on the beach.

This simulcast is part of LA Opera’s initiative to bring world-class performances to the community at no cost, thanks to the support of Los Angeles County. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP early to receive a special gift.



For more information and to RSVP, visit: LA Opera’s official site.